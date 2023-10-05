Lonzo Ball gives update on recovery: ‘Probably about halfway through the rehab process’

The Bulls decided to give Lonzo Ball the spotlight during this week’s Media Day before the start of training camp as a way to show the club’s commitment to his recovery during this next year. The 25-year-old was looking bright and transmitted his optimism to the press as he feels supported in Chicago.

One thing is for sure, he will not play this upcoming 2023/24 season, but knows that patience will only bring him closer to his well-awaited return during the following campaign.

“I definitely plan on playing again,” he made clear. “After surgery three (last March), I feel like it’s going well so far; no setbacks. So for me it’s just keep my head up, just keep doing the work. I’m feeling pretty good. Probably about halfway through the rehab process. Still got a long ways ahead of me, but each week I’ve been progressing and I’m just trying to stay positive and take it day by day.

“The surgery (rare cartilage transplant) was a really big surgery,” Ball explained. “We were all together and came together with a plan moving forward. It’s not really I wouldn’t say a set timeline. But I pretty much have this whole year to get as healthy as possible and be ready to go next season. So like I said, I’m taking each week just trying to stay positive and take it like that. I know I’ll be going back and forth from here and LA just because that’s what my rehab person is out there. I’ll be with the team sometimes and out there sometimes, but I don’t have to set dates yet.”

Chicago has a recent trauma with these kinds of injuries, as they can’t help but recalling the downfall of Derrick Rose, who suffered a serious knee injury in 2012 and probably never completely healed from his pains. Lonzo has decided to place his trust in fate, and understand that other players in the past have bounced back stronger than ever from similar situations. “Everything happens for a reason,” said the Bulls guard. “I couldn’t control getting hurt or not getting hurt. It’s just something that happened to me, part of my career. I try to stay positive. I don’t look at the negatives. I try to think about what I can do to get better and that’s how I wake up every day and live.” Teammate Zach LaVine explains why players like Ball simply cannot be replaced, and understands why Chicago is willing to wait for him No one in the Bulls camp doubts the reasons why the team has decided to remain patient with Lonzo’s injury and support him during his recovery. Bulls forward Zach Lavine represented the locker room when he told the press that the 25-year-old is irreplaceable. “You’re not going to replace somebody like Lonzo Ball,” he said on Monday. “We talked about that for the last couple of years. You take your hat off to Lonzo for him trying to work his way back and doing everything he can to get back on the floor. It’s good to see him here today. Like I said, you have to adjust. Not everything is perfect.” Lonzo is well aware that his rehab has been long, but he recognizes that he’s feeling better everyday and has already surpassed the toughest part of the recovery. “Rehab has been long,” the player admitted. “It feels like every day is almost the same. But, like I said, I’m getting better each week and that’s all I can ask for. It’s just gonna depend on how I feel. After that, I can get a sense of what I can and can’t do and then I’ll go from there.”