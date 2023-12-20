Luka Doncic calls Anamaria Goltes the secret behind his balanced life: ‘She don’t like basketball’

Luka Doncic very quickly made a name for himself since becoming a professional basketball player. He first started out in EuroLeague’s Real Madrid when he was only 16, and already shined bright becoming the competition’s MVP years after. Once he arrived in the NBA, he’s been gradually dominating the scene with the Mavericks.

However, besides his remarkable talent, there’s one key element that has kept his life in balance throughout the years. In a recent interview, the Slovenian revealed that his fiance Anamaria Goltes is the reason why he’s happy and stable despite all the attention and pressure he recieves from the spotlight.

The couple first got engaged over the summer, specifically on July 7, which gives reference to the player’s 77 on his Dallas jersey. The player took his future wife to a perfect location at Lake Bled in Slovenia to propose to her.

During the interview with Rachel Nichols, Luka joked about being a passionate lover. “I’m a romantic guy,” he first said when he was asked about how he proposed to Anamaria. The journalist immediately asked if he really considered himself a romantic, to which the point guard said: “No.”

The host then asked the Mavs superstar about how his partner has helped him throughout his career, mostly dealing with the pressures of being an NBA icon.

“A lot,” he admitted. “I met her in Croatia in the same camp I go to now. I met her when we were 11. I’m really happy to have her, it’s been great. She helps me a lot. It’s a lot of pressure outside, when I get home it’s no basketball talk. She don’t like basketball, but she goes to every game. She likes it now but she didn’t like it [earlier]. Which is good for me, I really like that.”

Luka and Anamaria recently became parents for the first time and the player revealed it was the “happiest day” of his life

The Dallas guard has been on an emotional rollercoaster throughout this 2023, first getting engaged to Goltes and then experiencing the birth of his first daughter Gabriela. After the first game he played as a father, Luka couldn’t help but pour out all the love that was in his heart.

“First of all, it was the happiest day of my life,” Doncic expressed. “I got the baby, but then today’s game was a big rollercoaster, too. I’m so sad we didn’t win this game, but man, we gave a big, big effort. This team today was impressive in the third and fourth quarter. We gotta play this more times, man. We’re gonna win a lot of games.”

He was then asked if he was sleeping enough after all the mix of emotions and dealing with a new born at home. The Slovenian admitted he wasn’t resting much but his team had been supporting him through the process.

“Yesterday was probably the best one when I slept in three days, so about four or five hours. It was really good for me based on the other two days,” he shared with a smile.” I told Jason Kidd in the first two-three minutes I was exhausted. I was like, ‘I am not making 35 today.’ But, then I just told Jason, ‘I am good, let me go.'”