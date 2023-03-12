March Madness 2023 Bracket: Who’s in & Who’s Out?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament has officially been announced. Let’s take a look at who is in and who is out!

The 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracket

Last Four In

Mississippi State, Pitt, Arizona State, Nevada

First Four Out

Clemson, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Oregon.

Next Four Out

Oklahoma State, Rutgers, North Carolina, Clemson

A Blueblood Left Out

North Carolina entered the season as the top-ranked team in the country with high expectations for a deep tournament run. However, their hopes were dashed as they failed to qualify for the NCAA tournament. This marks the first time since the tournament field expanded in 1985 that a preseason No. 1 team has missed the tournament. The Tar Heels went from being the favorites to a team filled with disappointment and regret as they failed to meet lofty expectations. It’s going to be a weird March with no UNC team in the tournament.

Automatic Bids

Vermont (America East), Duke (ACC), Kennesaw State (Atlantic Sun), Texas (Big 12), Marquette (Big East), Montana State (Big Sky), UNC Asheville (Big South), UC Santa Barbara (Big West), College of Charleston (Colonial), Florida Atlantic (Conference USA), Northern Kentucky (Horizon), Iona (MAAC), Kent State (MAC), Howard (MEAC), Drake (Missouri Valley), San Diego State (Mountain West), Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast), Southeast Missouri State (Ohio Valley), Arizona (Pac-12), Colgate (Patriot), Furman (Southern) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland), Oral Roberts (Summit), Louisiana-Lafayette (Sun Belt), Gonzaga (West Coast), Grand Canyon (WAC).

