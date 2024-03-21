Mavericks star Kyrie Irving jokes around and calls himself the Benjamin Button of the NBA

Kyrie Irving has been at the tip of everybody’s tongue after he dropped a hook shot from 21 feet to beat the Nuggets this past weekend, and the 31-year-old is loving it. Not only has he contributed to his team’s recent success, as Dallas has won five out of their last six games, but he’s helped prove that the squad has potential to contend for the title.

On Tuesday, he was on fire once again, as he showcased some of his elite skill set and delivered the same playmaking abilities that once made him an NBA champion. After the Mavericks beat the Spurs 113-107, he was asked about a particular dunk he had during the game.

The veteran guard said he thought it was his third dunk of the campaign, claiming it’s like a career-high for him, and then joked around saying he’s only getting better with age. “Am I at a career high this year? I think I have three dunks—I’m three dunks in—I think that’s my career-high at this point,” he told reporter Grant Afseth.

“Did you watch the movie Benjamin Button? What if I’m getting more athletic in my 30s? That would be a heck of a thing, wouldn’t it?” he laughed as he told the insider. Well, one thing is for certain is that this weekend’s buzzer-beating shot boosted his confidence.

As the Mavericks beat the reigning champions with Irving’s hook shot, the entire NBA world dedicated praise for the veteran guard. While Damian Lillard said the player’s talent was like none other in the league, Jay Williams took it to another level.

“The most skilled player in the history of basketball,” Williams said convinced of his words on Get Up. “Come at me [and] say whatever the hell you want, there is no player in the game of basketball as skilled [as Irving].”

His own teammates were also in awe once the game was over. “I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think people realize how tough of a shot that is,” Doncic said postgame, excited over the last-second play.

For Kyrie however, it has nothing to do with individual stats. “Championship is the ultimate goal. So, that’s what we’re playing for,” he said, he hopes to conquer the franchise’s first championship since 2011.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith calls Doncic-Irving the ‘scariest’ duo in the NBA over Murray-Jokic

With roughly a month to play before the playoffs, the Mavericks are currently sitting at 40-29 as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. Despite not being the most threatening squad in the league, or even a true-title contender, the partnership between Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is definitely one the most dangerous duos out there.

Sunday’s impressive 107-105 victory over the Nuggets included a memorable buzzer-beating shot by Kyrie that has many NBA experts wondering who’s the most talented player in the league. For example, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are the NBA’s most-feared pair.

“I’m going to go with Kyrie [Irving] and Luka [Doncic] as the scariest,” said the ESPN icon. “I didn’t say better – I know Jokic and Murray are better. But Kyrie and Luka, when you consider what they’re capable of doing… the explosion that’s imminent from game to game, there should be nothing that’s more scarier than that.”

The insider knows that the Dallas co-stars aren’t always on the same page, but when they are, there is no stopping them. “When those two get rolling, you can’t stop them,” Smith insisted.