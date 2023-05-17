Memphis’ Desmond Bane undergoes succesful surgery on his broken bone in right big toe

This Tuesday, Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane finally underwent surgery for his broken toe on his right foot, after he first injured it playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves all the way back on November 11.

Memphis announced that their player had a succesful procedure specifically on his broken media sesamoid bone in the toe, as the team’s medical staff expect him to be fully healed before the start of the upcoming campaign.

The Grizzlies say star player Desmond Bane had successful surgery on his toe today. https://t.co/1DEKDK1OQh pic.twitter.com/OrGeZi0YQF — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) May 16, 2023

Six months ago, when the guard first hurt his toe in his team’s victory, he ended the game with 24 points and 5 assists to his name. The next day, Memphis claimed that the third-year player was set to miss at least two to three weeks of competition due to a sprained toe.

Eventually, he missed 17 games, and did not make his official return to court until December 23.

After playing for TCU, Bane became the 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft, and is now ranking second in the NBA’s three-point shooting percentage ever since he became pro. In the last three seasons, the guard has set a franchise record with 228 shots made from beyond the arc since his arrival.

This season the young talent played a total of 58 contests and became the second-leading scorer for his club. Bane finished with averages of 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per match during the regular season, shooting 40.8% from three-point range.

He was also one of the most influential players during their first-round loss to the Lakers in the playoffs, also leading as the second-best scorer for the Grizzlies in that series.

“It always comes down to game-plan discipline,” Bane said after the series. “I mean, LeBron’s been a strong right-hand driver since he came into the league 20 years ago or however long he’s been in the league. He gets to his right hand, and we got two guys on that side that are supposed to be in help and we didn’t execute.

“It’s pretty much as simple as that. Game-plan discipline — we need it for 48 minutes, and it let us down.”

The Memphis star has announced his second annual skills camp this summer

The Grizzlies player is well-known for prioritizing the youth, especially in his home town of Richmond, Indiana, where last year he made his first skills camp for a new generation of basketball players. Bane made the announcement through his Twitter account:

“Raised in Richmond, IN, Desmond Bane has always prioritized giving back to the youth and community in his hometown,” it reads. “His Skills Camp will give athletes access to similar training concepts, progressions, and programming that have helped him reach his goals and continue to improve each season, as well as games and competition throughout the week.”

Check out some of Bane’s best highlights of his young career in Memphis:

The guard announced exciting details during the camp, as many important figures of the sport will also participate.

“Alongside Desmond and his trainer, Taylor Wayer, there will be a group of established professional coaches, athletes and high-level skill development trainers who share the same passion and energy for giving back and developing the youth as he does,” he added.

The camp will be the perfect chance for young players in Indiana to learn from one of the sport’s rising talents, and will run from July 17-19.