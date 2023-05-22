Mikal Bridges defends his former coach Monty Williams after being fired by Phoenix: ‘I say Monty is not the problem’

In the final day of the last trade deadline in February, Mikal Bridges was sent as part of the Kevin Durant exchange all the way to New York’s concrete jungle, after years in the Arizona desert. Even though the foward wasn’t expecting it, now he’s happier than ever after averaging 26.1 points per game in Brooklyn.

In the latest episode of “The Pivot Podcast” by hosts Channing Crowder, Ryan Clark and Fred Taylor, Bridges talked about this experience, which made it impossible to avoid reacting to Phoenix’s surprising dismissal of Monty Williams, one of the best coaches the franchise has ever had.

The player clearly did not agree with the Sun’s latest decision.

Mikal Bridges on Monty Williams firing: ‘I say Monty is not the problem’ https://t.co/1u7JcEEUL2 — Phoenix Suns (@SUNSpeeps) May 22, 2023

“He’s going to get through it,” Bridges assured about his former trainer. “He knows he’s a hell of a coach. He probably knows about the situation. Me personally, I say Monty is not the problem, but who am I?”

If one things for sure in Mikal’s mind, is that Williams was one of the best things to ever happen to the Arizona franchise. “Monty’s not the problem, but he’s going to be great somewhere else,” he added. “He’s going to get another chance and he’s going to be alright.”

Phoenix’s new owner Matt Ishbia took control of the franchise this year and already placed his stamp over the administration and management, especially after bringing in Durant and releasing Williams.

Now that Bridges is miles away from his former team’s dramas, he can concentrate in rebuilding a new basketball culture for the Nets, as they’ve also been through a lot this past campaign.

“I think Brooklyn had a lot going on, they had Kyrie, Harden and KD and then all that happening…” he said. “I think (fans) were ready for a refresh, and I’m like the total opposite of them dudes. I’m just like the quietest, chillest. I ain’t tripping’ off nothin’, so I’ll just (be) this happy all the time. So I was like, I knew I was gonna be fine for sure.”

Bridges also shared why he believes young players struggle when becoming professionals

26-year-old Bridges has not only become one of Brooklyn’s best players, he’s been one of the most influential athletes in the NBA considering his active record of most consecutive games played in the league with 392 straight participations.

So, you could say that he’s been a professional basketball player long enough to know why young talents struggle in the NBA, as he believes a lot has to do with money and fame.

“I think there’s a lot of things,” Bridges assured. “It could be the people around them and just not used to that fame. I feel like when people get entitled, especially in the league, you feel you don’t have to listen to anybody. And people are scared to tell you some things to push you. So you could get away with a lot of things.”

“Say you don’t make the playoffs, you don’t have to come back until September. So you have that long period of time. You got all the money in the world. You could go wherever you want, you could travel, you could have fun. I think sometimes the work shies away,” the Nets player expressed.