Making the right decisions off the court is the biggest obstacle that incoming collegiate players face all the time. It doesn’t define who the person is and a lesson is often learned. Hopefully, this will be the case for Memphis recruit, Mikey Williams. He was arrested yesterday in San Deigo and was charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Willaims was released early this morning and paid a $50,000 bond.

San Diego Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Gavin Lanning said that Willaims will likely only be facing one charge. The 18-year-old is accused of violating California penal code Chapter 9, a (2) which says, “any person who commits an assault upon the person of another with a firearm.” A maximum sentence for this charge would be four years in prison.

The University of Memphis said they are aware of the situation and are gathering more information.

Williams is an extremely well-known basketball player and is known for his high school highlights and his large following on social media. He has millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram, and Tik Tok. The basketball sensation was also named the 2019 MaxPreps national freshman basketball player of the year.

His freshman season was played at San Ysidro (California) before he transferred to Lake Norman Christian (North Carolina). In 2021 he became the first American high school basketball player to sign a sneaker deal with a global footwear company. He signed a multiyear endorsement deal with Puma.

He will be joining Penny Hawdaway’s squad at Memphis in the fall after signing his letter of intent back in November. The six-foot-two guard chose the Tigers over other big-name programs like Arizona State, Kansas, and USC. Willaims is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday, April 20.