Miles Bridges enjoyed a highly-efficient shooting night this Wednesday, as he overcame his previous career-high performance set at the start of the week vs. the Lakers. This time against the Raptors, the forward made 17 of 27 from the field and 6 of 10 from beyond the arc to score a total of 45 points, adding 8 rebounds and 7 assists to his stat line.

The 25-year-old became only the fourth Hornets player to ever record back-to-back 40-point matches, as he joined Terry Rozier, Kemba Walker and Glen Rice, who accomplished this twice.

Unfortunately for him, Miles wasn’t able to evade losing to Toronto, as Charlotte have now lost nine games in a row. After the contest, reporters wanted to get a word out of Bridges, who sources suggest that many NBA teams are interested in trading for him before this week’s deadline.

Miles Bridges in his last 2 games: 41 PTS | 4 AST | 5 3PM | 16-26 FGM

45 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST | 17-27 FGM What team should target him this deadline? pic.twitter.com/UGuMM8SbSh — NBA World (@NBAW0RLD24) February 8, 2024

“I can just control what I can control,” he first said, but then insisted he rather stay put. “My answer doesn’t change. I would love to be here. I got drafted here and they stuck with me through my lowest times, so I sure want to be here.”

Despite his coach feeling disappointed over the loss, he praised his star player for all the effort he’s shown this campaign. “Listen, this guy has played 38 or 39 minutes every night,” shared Steve Clifford. “He plays the whole first quarter, the whole third quarter and he never asks to come out. He plays every dribble and there just aren’t many guys who can do what he’s doing.”

Brandon Miller also had a productive night, as the rookie dropped 20 points for the Hornets. The team bolted to a 36-29 lead in the first quarter, and even were 97-91 into the final quarter.

The match ended 123-117 in favor of Toronto, as Jakob Poetl had two great plays in the final minute and a half. Scottie Barnes, who played his first game knowing he’d be an All-Star, scored 18 point, just as Immanuel Quickley did.

The Raptors closed their six-game road trip with a 2-4 record after their Wednesday night win in Charlotte

Toronto (18-33) will finally return home after their six-contest road trip, as they were able to conquer only two games. RJ Barrett, who contributed with 23 points, believes they should concentrate on the small details that make them great.

“It was the little things — two games where one if we get a rebound, we win,” the Canadian shared. “In another, if I just hold the ball, we win. It’s the little things like that. We played hard-fought games in four out of the six games, so we are just learning that every little thing matters in a game.”

Poetl made his impact with big plays on both ends of the court, as the seven-foot-one Austrian blocked Bridges on the defensive side and then dunked a crucial miss by Quickley on offense.

“Jakob was huge there the last couple of possessions, blocking shots, protecting the rim and securing rebounds,” coach Darko Rajaković said postgame about his big man’s display.