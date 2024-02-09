Multiple Teams Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie is set to be the hottest candidate on the buyout market. After being traded to the Toronto Raptors in a deal at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Raptors wasted no time in waiving the veteran guard. However, there are still plenty of teams interested in his services. Without further adieu, here are four squads who will be heavily gauging Dinwiddie’s availability post NBA Trade Deadline.

Spencer Dinwiddie Waived by Toronto Raptors, Will be a Buyout Candidate

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers made a splash by trading for Buddy Hield at the trade deadline. With Joel Embiid out for an extended period, bringing in Spencer Dinwiddie would provide some much-needed reinforcements on the perimeter. Dinwiddie will not put them back into Finals contention, but his veteran savvy would be beneficial for Philadelphia’s locker room. Not to mention, Dinwiddie could potentially be a solid mentor for first-time All-Star, Tyrese Maxey.

Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are always monitoring a situation when a splashy player like Spencer Dinwiddie becomes available. The Lakers made no moves at the trade deadline. However, that does not mean they won’t make any moves on the buyout market. Los Angeles has been looking to shake up their backcourt all season long. They showed interest in Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray and their own guard, D’Angelo Russell, was involved in a ton of trade speculation up until the trade deadline. Dinwiddie would be a solid fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. They would welcome the veteran presence he would add to a squad that is trying to make a playoff push in the Western Conference.

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks already made a move by adding P.J. Washington. Spencer Dinwiddie is already familiar with the Dallas Mavericks and has played alongside Luke Doncic. He would immediately add some depth to their backcourt. Granted, the Dallas Mavericks need defense more than anything. However, Dinwiddie would still bring some stability to their backcourt, especially if he came off the bench. Not to mention, he would provide some offensive firepower for when Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic need to sit.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans were in talks with the Atlanta Hawks about Dejounte Murray. However, a deal never came to fruition. However, this also shows that New Orleans is serious about adding to their backcourt. Spencer Dinwiddie would not be a bad addition to a young Pelicans squad. Despite having a down year, Spencer Dinwiddie could still thrive in the right setting.