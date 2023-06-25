NBA: 76ers Looking For Options to Move Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers are facing a significant decision regarding Tobias Harris this summer. With Harris entering the final year of his contract, the franchise must determine whether to trade him or keep the veteran forward in hopes of bolstering their championship aspirations.

Who Are The Potential Suitors?

Numerous trade rumors have surrounded Harris during the offseason, with the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Dallas Mavericks reportedly inquiring about his availability, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Pompey noted that the Suns are interested in pairing Harris with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, but the Sixers have no interest in the players Phoenix would offer in return. As a result, the Suns are looking for a three-team trade scenario involving a third team that would take Phoenix center Deandre Ayton, while sending additional assets to Philadelphia.

The Suns want the Sixers to facilitate a 3-team deal that would land Tobias Harris in Phoenix, according to a league source. The third team would take Suns center Deandre Ayton and send assets to Philly.https://t.co/O8bmmIPpJ5 via @phillyinquirer — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) June 25, 2023

The Indiana Pacers also expressed interest in acquiring Harris during the draft, but Pompey reported that they lack the necessary assets to complete the deal. It would have been intriguing to see Harris in an Indiana lineup featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Myles Turner. The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, likely did not have the desirable assets for the Sixers, although the combination of Harris, Luka Dončić, and Tim Hardaway Jr. would have been intriguing.

Are The Sixers Asking Too Much?

Pompey further mentioned that the Sixers are demanding “outrageous packages” in exchange for Harris and are determined to make a deal that significantly improves their team. Philadelphia has made it clear that they won’t trade him unless it presents a substantial upgrade. Harris, who joined the 76ers in 2018-19 via a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, signed a five-year, $180 million extension with the team in June 2019. He is set to enter the final year of his contract, which is worth $39.2 million.

While Harris may not be the focal point in a lineup featuring James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey, he remains a valuable playmaker. In the 2022-23 season, he averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

If the 76ers decide not to trade Harris, they will rely on him to assume a larger role in the upcoming season. Philadelphia aims to make a deep postseason run and compete with formidable teams such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons have also expressed interest in acquiring Harris, according to Pompey’s report.