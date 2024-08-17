NBA Awards voters are now officially banned from betting on any of the league’s award categories during any season in which they are voting, according to NBA Communications.

It’s unclear if a recent wagering incident influenced this decision or if this is just a precaution for legalized sports betting. This is perhaps one loophole that should have already been fixed in the NBA’s rulebook.

Betting on an outcome with insider knowledge is prohibited by sportsbooks.

NEW: NBA Award voters are now officially prohibited from making wagers on NBA Awards categories during any season in which they are voting, per @NBAPR. — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) August 16, 2024

This practice is also illegal and can carry a risk of federal prosecution. The Brad Bohannon Alabama baseball scandal and the Jontay Porter-Toronto Raptors incident are recent examples.

NBA Awards each season include Clutch Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Executive of the Year, Finals MVP, Most Improved Player, MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, etc.

Although the award winner is usually determined by nine votes, fans balloting on NBA.com accounted for the 10th vote in at least one NBA Finals.

NBA Awards voters must be unbiased to protect the integrity of the game

In May, Nikola Jokic won his third MVP award after garnering 79 first-place votes and a total of 926 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received 15 first-place votes and 640 points.

Luka Doncic claimed four first-place votes and 566 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo also finished fourth, while Jalen Brunson placed fifth in voting. Last season’s MVP award was clearly Jokic’s to lose.

However, in the 2004-05 season, Steve Nash won MVP with 65 first-place votes. He edged Shaquille O’Neal, who received 58 first-place votes. For an MVP race that close, it makes sense why voters shouldn’t be allowed to wager on award categories.

Then there’s Stephen Curry in 2016. The 10-time All-Star was named the unanimous winner after receiving all 131 first-place votes. The NBA’s new rule for award voters is logical for more competitive seasons with at least two evenly-matched MVP candidates.

All NBA Awards voters should be unbiased, honest, and aim to uphold the integrity of the game.