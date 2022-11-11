NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Friday 11/11

There are eight exciting matchups going on across the NBA tonight with plenty of basketball for fans to enjoy. Both the Nuggets and Celtics are 8-3 coming coming into tonight’s game. They are also both on a four game win streak. Toronto is 2-2 in their last four game and are 7-5. The Raptors will be facing a Thunder squad that is on a four game losing streak.

Best NBA Bets For Thursday 11/10

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics Odds and Picks

Both the Nuggets and the Celtics are 8-3 before tonight’s matchup and each has won four games straight. The Celtic’s have blocked out the noise this season and are looking just as dominant as they were at the end of last season. A few games have slipped away from the team and they’ve ironically all been against top contenders in each conference.

Our pick for tonight is Denver Nuggets +4.5 vs the Celtics. Boston has lost three games this season and haven’t covered the spread in any of those. They’ve lost twice to the Cavaliers in OT and once to the Grizzlies. The Nuggets have covered the spread in five of their last ten games and will give Boston a run for their money tonight.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Denver Nuggets +165 Boston Celtics -190

Detroit Pistons vs New York Knicks Odds and Picks

The Detroit Pistons are just 3-9 to start the season which is last in the Central Division. New York are 2-2 in their last four and have a 5-6 record. Both teams are coming off a loss and want to get back on track. Before their loss to the at the time 4-7 Nets on Wednesday, the Knicks were perfect against teams under .500 and had lost every game where the team they played was above .500.

The pick for this game is Knicks -8 @-110 with BetOnline. New York has covered the spread in two of their last four games and they Pistons have only covered in one of their last four. The Knicks already beat the Pistons once this season, 130-106. They’ll look to do the same tonight.

Kith Night at The Garden. pic.twitter.com/8ngxkaBMG9 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 11, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Detroit Pistons +270 New York Knicks -325

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors Odds and Picks

The Cavaliers and the Warriors are two teams who know each other very well. They met in four consecutive NBA Finals in the last decade. This season the Cavs have looked far better than the Warriors. Cleveland comes into the matchup with an 8-3 record and the Warriors are 4-7.

Our pick for this game is under 231.5 total points @ -110 with BetOnline. In Cavaliers games this season, the team has scored under 231.5 points in eight of their eleven games.