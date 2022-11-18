Home » news » Nba Betting Odds And Picks Tonight Nba Best Bets For Friday 11 18

NBA

NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Friday 11/18

Zach Wolpin profile picture
Updated 11 seconds ago on

4 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

We’re back to another full night of action in the NBA. There are eleven different games on tonight for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. Tonight, the 7-6 Indiana Pacers will be on the road to take on the 3-12 Houston Rockets. The Pacers have won four of their last five games. At 8:00pm the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7-8 will face a tough 9-6 Memphis Grizzlies squad. Later at 8:30pm the 12-3 Boston Celtics are on the road to battle the New Orleans Pelicans who have a 9-6 record and have won three in a row. 

Best NBA Bets For Friday 11/18

Best Sports Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight

Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets Odds and Picks

The Indiana Pacers are a scrappy team this year and come into their game tonight will a 7-6 record and they’ve won four of their last five games. Tyrese Halliburton and the Pacers are 3-3 on the road this season and will look to make that 4-3 vs a Houston Rockets team that’s been near the bottom of the league this season.

Our pick tonight is Indiana Pacers -5 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Pacers are 9-4 vs the spread as a team this season and have covered in their last eight games in a row. They will be facing a 3-12 Rockets squad that is just 1-3 this season at home. This is a favorable matchup for Indiana who have been covering spreads like it’s their job as of late.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Indiana Pacers -205 BetOnline logo
Houston Rockets +175 BetOnline logo
Back Pacers -5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies Odds and Picks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been trending upwards as of late in different areas of the game. OKC are 3-1 in their last four games as a team and they’ve covered the spread in their last four as well. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder will be taking on a 9-6 Memphis Grizzlies squad who has lost three of their last five games.

Our pick is Oklahoma City Thunder +6 @ -110 with BetOnline. The Thunder are 10-5 vs the spread this season and the Grizzlies are 5-10 vs the spread this season as a team. This favors the Thunder heavily and they’ve been trending upwards lately and that is why we see a lot of value in this bet.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Oklahoma City Thunder +185 BetOnline logo
Memphis Grizzlies -215 BetOnline logo
Back Thuder +6 @ -110 with BetOnline

Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans Odds and Picks

Both teams in this matchup tonight have been playing their best basketball recently. The Boston Celtics are on and eight game win streak and are the best team in the Eastern Conference right now. New Orleans has won four of their last five games including the last three in a row.

Our pick for this game is over 229 total points @ -110 with BetOnline. Each team has been hitting overs at a high clip this season. The Celtics are 9-5-1 in O/Us this year and the Pelicans are 9-6-0 in O/Us as a team. Additionally, Boston scores 120.4 points per and the Pelicans score 116.7 points per game this season.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Boston Celtics -145 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Pelicans +125 BetOnline logo
Back Over 229 total points @ -110 with BetOnline
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Trending Now