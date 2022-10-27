NBA
NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Thursday 26th October Schedule
After busting the Portland Blazers’ unblemished start, the Miami Heat travel to the Bay Area to take on the defending NBA champ Golden State Warriors at 10 PM EST. This late-night tussle between two legitimate NBA contenders will round up Thursday’s four-game lineup, which also features another must-watch intra-conference duel between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 PM EST.
NBA Best Bets for Thursday 27th October
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets @Mavericks -3 (-107) with BetOnline
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder @Clippers -250 with BetOnline
- Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors @Under 227 Points with BetOnline
NBA Odds and Betting Picks Tonight
The Warriors, who split their first four assignments to open the season, are 6.5-point favorites heading into Thursday’s match-up with the Heat. The Dubs’ 7-1 record in their last 8 games when playing host to the Heat had definitely factored in why they carry a significant point handicap across all major sports betting sites. Meanwhile, the Clippers are out for revenge following a 108-94 loss to the OKC Thunder last Wednesday. And US sportsbooks all agree the Clippers will get their payback win being pegged as the consensus money line favorite at -250 in the rematch. Also, the Mavericks will have fresher legs when they face Brooklyn as the Nets just came off a hard-fought battle against the Milwaukee Bucks, with both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving played at least 39 minutes each.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds and Picks
The Mavericks are 4-1 in the last five head-to-head games vs. the Nets. Although most of the wins came with Durant, Irving, or both out of the lineup, Dallas sure does look like a lot better team right compared to a healthy Brooklyn squad. The Back-to-back losses to a couple of top-tier teams suggest they are still a notch below the level of NBA elites in their present form. Also, watch out for Luka Doncic to put up another 30-point, 10+ assists ball game. The Slovenian superstar is averaging 34.7 per contest as he has so far had easy time shredding defenses left and right.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Dallas Mavericks
|-147
|Brooklyn Nets
|+127
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds and Picks
The Clippers had an off night last Tuesday, making just 35 of 83 field goal attempts and turning the ball over 18 times. Without Paul George (non-COVID illness) and Kawhi Leonard (load management), Los Angeles wilted in the second half, opening the door for the Thunder to record their first win of the season. In the rematch, the Clippers are facing the prospect of playing without both their superstars due to injuries. So expect head coach Tyron Lue to rely on their depth, especially their bench which produced 41 of their 94 points last game.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Los Angeles Clippers
|-250
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+210
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Odds and Picks
The Grizzlies are the no-brainer moneyline pick going into Thursday night’s clash with Sacramento Kings. While bookmakers are a bit conservative with a 2.5-point handicap on Memphis, any NBA fans would know that the visiting team is set to put up a show in Sacramento, especially with Ja Morant fresh off a monster 38-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets in the previous game. Memphis is undefeated against Sacramento in the last six games and 4-2 against the spread.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Memphis Grizzlies
|-145
|Sacramento Kings
|+125
Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors Odds and Picks
Jimmy Butler and his crew is heading to the Bay Area to test the Warriors, who are still reeling from a 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns in their last game. Miami started their campaign 0-2 but has begun to find their groove in a pair of impressive wins against the Raptors and the erstwhile undefeated Blazers. The Heat are 1-5 in the last 6 games vs. the Warriors but they managed to cover the spread 6 out of the last eight games. It only goes to show that this game will be most likely decided in the final minutes. With that’s said, Miami might have a solid chance of walking out with a rare win at Golden State.
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Miami Heat
|+200
|Golden State Warriors
|-240
