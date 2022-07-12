NBA Coach of the Year Odds 2022-23 Season, Ime Udoka Leads List

Per BetOnline odds, Ime Udoka is the favorite to win NBA Coach of the Year in 2023; the top contenders’ NBA Coach of the Year odds for the 2022-23 NBA season are below. Udoka has +600 odds of winning the award, followed by Chris Finch (+700), Jason Kidd (+900) and Taylor Jenkins (+1000). Keep scrolling for an analysis on each of the top 3 candidates.

NBA Coach of the Year Odds for the 2022-23 NBA season

In the 2021-22 season, Suns coach Monty Williams won the NBCA Coach of the Year Award. According to the votes, five other coaches received votes last season: Willie Green (Pelicans), Taylor Jenkins (Grizzlies), Tyronn Lue (Clippers), Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and Erik Spoelstra (Heat).

This award is based on which NBA coach was best able to improve upon records from previous seasons, develop players and break new ground as a basketball mentor. The top contenders’ NBA Coach of the Year odds for 2023 are featured below.

NBA Coach Odds Play Ime Udoka +600 Chris Finch +700 Jason Kidd +900 Taylor Jenkins +1000 Tyronn Lue +1000 Michael Malone +1200 Monty Williams +1600 Nick Nurse +1600 Steve Kerr +1600 Willie Green +1800 Darvin Ham +2000

Ime Udoka (+600) odds at BetOnline

Moreover, Ime Udoka was hired by the Celtics in June 2021. From 2012 through 2019, Udoka served as an assistant with the Spurs under head coach Gregg Popovich. He won a championship with them against the Heat in the 2014 NBA Finals.

Then, he was hired by the 76ers to work as an assistant for the 2019-20 season. Of course, then Udoka worked as an assistant with the Nets for the 2020-21 season.

In his first season coaching the Celtics, Udoka accumulated a record of 51-31 (.622) in the regular season. Boston finished second in the Eastern Conference standings. The last time the Celtics ranked second in the East was back in the 2017-18 season.

Anyway, the C’s lost to the Warriors in six games of the 2022 NBA Finals. But the Celtics made their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010. And now the team has Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari. This is why Udoka is the top favorite for next season.

Chris Finch (+700) odds at BetOnline | NBA Coach of the Year Odds

Next, Chris Finch has the second-best odds of winning NBA Coach of the Year in 2023. Finch was named as the Timberwolves next coach in February 2021. In 41 games coached in the second half of the 2020-21 season, the former Raptors assistant amassed a record of 16-25 (.390). Minnesota missed the playoffs.

Then, in the 2021-22 season, the Timberwolves finished 46-36 (.561) and ranked seventh overall in the Western Conference.

However, the team went on to lose in six games against the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. While Finch has yet to win an NBA Coach of the Year Award, he did win NBA D-League Coach of the Year in 2010. He helped the Rio Grande Valley Vipers win a championship.

On Apr. 11, Finch signed a multi-year contract extension with the Timberwolves. Heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, Finch now has the big three at his disposal: Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert. Now is his chance to get Minnesota back to the conference finals.

Jason Kidd (+900) odds at BetOnline

Furthermore, Jason Kidd is one of the greatest NBA players of all time. But he has not yet found success as an NBA head coach. After the Nets hired the 10-time All-Star, Kidd led the team to a 44-38 (.537) record in the 2013-14 season. They later lost in the second round of the playoffs. He lasted just one season in Brooklyn before getting traded to Milwaukee.

With the Bucks, Kidd finished 139-152 (.478) in four seasons with the team. He was fired by the Bucks during the 2017-18 season while the team had a 23-22 (.511) record. Before he was hired by the Mavericks, Kidd completed only two seasons above .500 as a head coach in the NBA.

Last season, after Kidd was hired by Marc Cuban, the Mavericks went 52-30 (.634) and ranked fourth overall in the Western Conference. More importantly, the Mavs reached the conference finals for the first time since their 2011 championship run.

Although Dallas had an overachieving season, the team lost Jalen Brunson during free agency. The guard played an important piece working alongside Luka Doncic. If Kidd can still get the Mavs back to the playoffs next season without Brunson, he’ll remain a top candidate for NBA Coach of the Year in 2023.

