Kyrie Irving has been part of great teams, there’s no doubt about that, but when it comes to actual superteams, he’s probably just been part of one. Nevertheless, this didn’t stop ESPN’s Brian Windhorst from saying that the star is to blame for breaking up three Big 3s in his career.

According to the NBA insider, he’s not only the main reason why these impressive rosters didn’t work out, he actually said that the 31-year-old has “normalized” ruining these such squads. This Tuesday night, the reporter shared his views on air.

“[Kyrie Irving] has normalized breaking up superteams. He broke one up in Cleveland, he broke one up in Boston, and he broke up the biggest flop of one in Brooklyn,” Windhorst expressed on ESPN.

Brian Windhorst on Kyrie: "He's normalized breaking up superteams." 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/7sH5ClD8PQ — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 6, 2024

The insider’s comments came ahead of Kyrie’s return from injury to play in Brooklyn, where he onces geared up with Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons to lead an unsuccesful stage in his career. The veteran put up 36 points and delivered 5 assists on a very efficient 15-of-24 shooting from the field, plus 6-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Once the game was over, he said he felt very comfortable despite the boos at the end of the game. “It felt like I was home tonight,” Irving shared postgame. “Getting here early, warming up, just getting a good sense of the rims, the atmosphere, what it was going to be like and just mentally preparing myself for the game, just letting the game come to me, and allowing the basketball gods to do the rest.”

His former teammate Ben Simmons, recognized his squad doesn’t have stars like before. “Collectively, we got to know every game is going to be a battle and a challenge,” the Australian expressed after posting 9 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists.

“It was one of those things where we got to compete every night,” he added after the 119-107 loss against the Mavericks. “We don’t have KD (Kevin Durant, Kyrie (Irving), guys like that now. So, it’s more of a collective effort offensively and defensively, but it starts with defense.”

Co-star Luka Doncic appreciated having Kyrie back from injury and praised their performances together

As Irving made his way back to the NBA courts after a six-game absence due to injury, the Dallas squad made their first win of the week this Monday at Philadelphia. Now, they’ve beat the Nets in Brooklyn, and Luka Doncic is thrilled to have the eight-time All-Star back and healthy.

“We are just dangerous when we are both aggressive, I think we did a great job, we are just trying to get healthy and get everyone back,” the Slovenian shared after a strong start to the week.

Unfortunately for the Mavs, they are still competing without the injured pair of Dante Exum and Dereck Lively, but the point guard explained why they will return with plenty of motivation considering how well the team is performing without them.

“We haven’t really played healthy. It is tough to play on the road, I think we did a great job both games, sharing the ball,” Luka concluded.