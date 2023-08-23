As the Mavericks are currently paying stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving the franchise’s biggest contracts, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believes that this has limited them during negotiations this summer and recalled the importance of keeping roster flexibility.

According to the NBA insider, Australian Josh Green is one of the team’s most interesting trade assets, but his value could grow if he is offered a suitable extension deal.

“The Mavericks are carrying some big numbers on their books with Kyrie Irving and Luka, but they frankly have very limited trade assets,” Windhorst explained. “They not only need to make Josh an offer that he will accept, but that makes him palatable to trade. Not because they wanna trade him, but because when you have star players in their primes, you need to have flexibility on your roster.”

Fans, on the other hand, still believe that the star duo will produce historic numbers this upcoming campaign:

we are going to get some HISTORIC offensive numbers with a full season of Luka & Kyrie remember this game? March 2nd vs. Philadelphia Doncic & Irving combined for… 82 points

18 assists

8 rebounds

4 steals

13/21 from three

28/44 from the field#MFFL pic.twitter.com/MlE4TLxTWl — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 23, 2023

Even though Dallas have made some roster moves this summer hoping to add talent around Doncic and Irving, Windhorst believes that are yet to secure some players that would complete a competitive squad.

“The Mavericks have reloaded a little bit,” the analyst said. “They got a couple of first round picks this year, but like last year, by the end of the season it was like Kyrie, Luka and then you look down the bench and there wasn’t much there. Tim Hardaway Jr., I guess was their third best player, but they’ve been trying to trade him for a year.”

In this context, the Australian is still a crucial asset considering what they wish to accomplish on the wing, and this has resulted in the belief that he should hold “pretty high expectations” when the time comes to negotiate his extension.

“They have another young player, Jaden Hardy, who they drafted in the second round a year ago, who is an intriguing player, sort of high talent,” Windhorst shared. “Josh is in this lane where you’re going to be paying him with the expectation of his improvement and that’s where we always get into gray area and we see standoffs happen.”

As Green is preparing for the World Cup with Australia, he said he wishes to stay in Dallas and sign an extension

Before Green lands a new deal in Texas or even starts to think about wearing the Mavericks jersey next season, the 22-year-old is only focused on competing with Australia in this month’s FIBA World Cup in Asia.

“Honestly, I haven’t really put too much thought into it,” Green said when asked about a potential extension in Dallas. “I’ve really just focused on [the national team]. Whatever happens kind of happens.”

The rising star just produced his best stats this last campaign, as it was his third year representing the Mavs franchise. The young wing averaged 9.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 60 matches, while shooting a career-best 53.7% from the field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

“Obviously, it’s a cool feeling to be in that situation but, at the same time, I put so much work to be able to be in this position now, that you wanna continue to work,” Green expressed. “I hope it happens. I want to be in Dallas. I love Dallas. I love the fanbase, love the guys. To think I could be in Dallas long-term would be amazing.”