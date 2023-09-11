NBA insider reveals Victor Wembanyama will be playing power foward, not center next season

According to an NBA insider, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama will be performing as a power foward for the Spurs this upcoming 2023/24 campaign, instead of center position as most would think.

“Wembanyama’s a player that’s going to have generational ability in the league,” said Shams Charania, renowned reporter from The Athletic. “Expect him to play power forward, the four position, to start off his NBA career. And the Spurs will look for Zach Collins to be a guy to provide size next to Victor Wembanyama in the front court.”

The San Antonio franchise hit the jackpot this past NBA Draft when they drafted the French athlete with the No. 1 overall pick. During his last tournament with the Metropolitans 92, he averaged 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists, and 3.0 blocks per game in 34 appearances.

Take a look at some of Wembanyama’s best highlights during his last campaign in France:

Many basketball experts and former players have dubbed the 19-year-old as a future superstar, just as Drew Gooden recently said in an interview with host Brandon Robinson. The former Cleveland big man couldn’t help but see all the similarities between the French sensation and Hall of Famer Tim Duncan, who also came to be known as the Spurs savior.

“San Antonio is the perfect for him because you know Popovich and we’re really seeing the reincarnation of Tim Duncan all over again with the same story,” the ex-Cavs player said.

Another who expects greatness from Wembanyama is former Lakers star Jerry West, who believes the rookie will mostly become a huge defensive asset in Texas, before he starts to dominate the offensive side of the floor.

“A disclaimer first, because I’m still involved with the Clippers today and you’re really not supposed to talk about other players, and I hope the NBA understands that,” the legend started out. “He is one of those players that you feel like he’s gonna be an iconic player. If you watch him, he’s highly skilled. He probably needs to be more schooled in the NBA. He can run, he can shoot three-point shots, I think his best skill is going to be blocking shots early in his career. For people that haven’t seen him play, he’s pretty spectacular.”

Teammate Jeremy Sochan says that next season will be scary for rivals, as he believes Wembanyama’s potential on both sides of the floor is ‘endless’

During the course of this summer, the Spurs club seem ready to reach the heights again and become a top-market team that can contend for a new trophy, especially as they just selected the Draft’s No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

“I think it’s going to be scary. Defensively, it’s going to be hard to score against us. We are long. We’re pesky. Offensively, I’m going to be able to find him, and I think the beautiful thing about it is whoever gets the board, just push it,” teammate Jeremy Sochan said.

“There is no need to pause after getting the defensive board. The way we want to play is: Whoever gets it, you run. You dribble the ball up. It’s going to make everything so much easier. It’s going to make it flow more. I think the potential on both sides is endless,” he assured.

Wembanyama and his new team will finally see action again when the preseason starts and they host the Miami Heat on October 13.