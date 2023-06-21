Since the start of his NBA career, Kristaps Poringis has struggled to find stability. He was an all-star with the Knicks at 22 and is still just 27. After a strong season with the Wizards, the former first-round pick is drawing interest around the league. NBA insiders have reported that the Celtics are pursuing Kristaps Porzingis in a potential opt-in-and-trade with the Wizards.

The seven-foot-three PF/C is heading into the final season of a five-year, $158 million deal. He inked that deal as a member of the Dallas Mavericks back in 2019 and has a player option coming up this season. Porzingis is owed $36 million next season if he stays with Washington.

However, sources have said that Porzingis could opt into his $36 million deal for next season and also be traded to the Celtics. After falling short in the Conference Finals, Boston wants to upgrade the center position.

Eastern Conference championship contender pursuing Kristaps Porzingis in potential opt in-and-trade with the Wizards: pic.twitter.com/JFQ78784rk — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2023

League sources report that the Celtics are pursuing Kristaps Porzingis this offseason

During their 2022-23 postseason run, Boston’s front-court players did not live up to their expectations. Most specifically Al Horford at center. At 37, his offensive game has become very limited. He’s no longer getting his work done in the past. Horford has become more of an outside shooter over the last two seasons.

That is why the Celtics have reported interest in Kristaps Porzingis. He’s only 27 and has proven he can be one of the league’s best big men when he’s playing to his full potential. In his career so far he’s been on three teams. Porzingis has scored 20+ points per game in at least one season with each franchise.

He’s proven that he can play alongside anyone. Getting to play for the Celtics would easily be the best NBA roster he has ever been on. In 65 games started and played last season, he averaged (23.2) points, (8.4) rebounds, (2.7) assists, and (1.5) blocks. The Celtics have not had that kind of production at center in a long time.