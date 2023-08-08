Even though Victor Wembanyama is still yet to play an official NBA contest, fans and experts were able to see him showcase his skills in a couple of Summer League matches for the San Antonio club last month. Most believe he’s on his way to become a superstar in the league, including basketball legend Jerry West.

The former Lakers star was recently a guest on the “Rich Eisen Show”, where he was interviewed over many subjects, including his expert take on the Spurs rookie sensation.

“A disclaimer first, because I’m still involved with the Clippers today and you’re really not supposed to talk about other players, and I hope the NBA understands that,” he started out. “He is one of those players that you feel like he’s gonna be an iconic player. If you watch him, he’s highly skilled. He probably needs to be more schooled in the NBA. He can run, he can shoot three-point shots, I think his best skill is going to be blocking shots early in his career. For people that haven’t seen him play, he’s pretty spectacular.”

Jerry West on Victor Wembanyama: “He’s one of those players you feel is going to be an iconic player.” (via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/1sYrkpJzxt — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 5, 2023

West believes the teenager is a well-rounded player not just because of his skills on the basketball court, but also be his ability to handle a microphone. This surprised the NBA legend, and made him think that he’s much more than just a strong athlete.

“The other thing about him, if you put a microphone in front of him, he is fantastic,” West shared. “To me, he’s more than a basketball player, he’s someone who gives the league another positive voice.”

The buzz around Wembanyama reminds us of a young Zion Williamson, who has thought to have the potential to become the next LeBron James when he was drafted from Duke in North Carolina. However, staying healthy once you go professional is a challenge that many rising stars are faced with in their first years in the league.

Will Wembanyama win this Rookie of the Year award? Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren are also top candidates

The race for this season’s Rookie of the Year award will be quite a sight for us fans, as Thunder’s Chet Holmgren outshined most players during July’s Summer League. Who will be worthy of his first-year honor?

“He’s an elite defender. His 7-foot-6 wingspan helps him affect and block shots routinely. Even when he’s not necessarily in perfect defensive position, he can recover with sheer length,” analyst Kyle Boone said about Oklahoma City’s young star.

Check out Chet’s first official match after a whole year recovering from an injury that kept him in the sidelines last campaign:

This Monday, Portland newcomer Scoot Henderson made a bold prediction when he said he would be the owner of the award by the end of the season. The 19-year-old said, “I will win Rookie of the Year.”

Henderson played one season for the G League Ignite. Over 19 games he averaged (16.5) points, (5.3) rebounds, (6.8) assists, and (1.1) steals. His elite skill and athleticism are two of his strongest traits on the court. The rookie PG is setting the bar high for himself in his first professional tournament.