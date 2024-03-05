Kevin Garnett has been retired from professional basketball for almost a decade now, and during his two-decade career he played many games against LeBron James. The Lakers star is currently competing in his 21st season, and is still playing at a high level, even becoming this week’s Player of the Week in the Western Conference.

As the 39-year-old just surpassed the 40,000-point mark, people are starting to wonder when will he ever retire. One of the most common narratives is how the veteran wishes to play alongside his son Bronny before he hangs up his basketball shoes, but the 19-year-old is only in his freshman year at USC.

Recently, LeBron took issue with a mock draft that excluded his eldest son with a controversial post on X. “Can yall please just let the kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball,” the forward wrote. “The work and results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y’all don’t know he doesn’t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!”

Kevin Garnett raises eyebrows with steroid allegation against LeBron James #KevinGarnett #LeBronJames https://t.co/IRSe5Z32HP — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) March 3, 2024

The all-time NBA scoring leader then added a second post: “And to all the other kids out there striving to be great just keep your head down, blinders on and keep grinding. These Mock Drafts doesn’t matter one bit! I promise you! Only the WORK MATTERS! Let’s talk REAL BASKETBALL PEOPLE!”

In a recent episode of Kevin Garnett’s podcast called KG CERTIFIED, the Hall of Famer discussed Bronny’s potential in the NBA alongside Paul Pierce.

The NBA champion started out by guaranteeing that the 19-year-old has what it takes to make it. “Bronny can get a bucket on Bron,” Pierce said, to what Garnett replied: “No, no, no he can’t.”

“Man, c’mon, that little dude is explosive,” Paul insisted. The Timberwolves legend, instead of mentioning LeBron’s size or experience, suggested that James uses steroids.

“His dad on that BALCO, he on that new juice,” Garnett said, in what has become a very polemic statement inside the NBA world and James is yet to reply.

Bronny James’ decision to declare for the 2024 NBA draft will be mostly based on team interest

Despite some experts taking LeBron’s eldest out of the mock drafts, he still has great chances of making it to the NBA this summer. However, agent Rich Paul recently said that the decision won’t be about simply making him a professional, but it will be based on getting him in the right situation.

“I don’t value a young player getting into the lottery as much as I do getting him on the right team in the right developmental situation,” James’ agent told insider Adrian Wojnarowski this weekend.

Even though many believe that Paul is trying to get Bronny to sign for the Los Angeles Lakers to play with his father before he retires, he insisted that “LeBron wants Bronny to be his own man.” However, if both father and son get the opportunity to play together organically, he’d be “head over heels excited.”

The 19-year-old experienced a cardiac arrest during a workout with the Trojans’ programs in July, and didn’t make his official debut until December 11. As he’s nearing the end of his freshman campaign at USC, he’s averaging 5.3 points and 2.8 rebounds in almost 20 minutes per contest.