NBA legend Kevin Garnett summons hip hop battle for $1 million prize to establish the best rappers in the NBA

Former Timberwolves and Celtics legend Kevin Garnett is all worked up over an idea that could entertain both basketball and music fans from all over the world, as he assures he’s already talking to the NBA about it. The 46-year-old calls for the best rappers in the league to compete in a battle to determine whose the best.

The retired athlete says the competition should be held during the All-Star Weekend with a $1 million grand prize for the champion, as he made the idea public this past Monday during an interview with Clippers guard Bones Hyland.

Kevin Garnett calls for $1M rap battle to determine best rappers in NBA ⏩ WATCH: https://t.co/mS0JdayGtr pic.twitter.com/LJRKcZtSuD — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 25, 2023

“In today’s game, it’s over 40 MCs in the league,” he started. “I’m talking about music, I ain’t talking about no bball. I’m talking about rhymers. N-ggas that could rhyme that y’all didn’t even know that’s in our league.

“I think it’s over 20 rap labels in our league owned by players that you wouldn’t even know… I’m telling Adam Silver, on the Friday night right after the Rookie game, million-dollar purse. You gon’ take 10 rappers they gon’ sign up themselves [and] you gon’ do four rounds and then two at the end and then one win the million.”

Garnett insisted that he’s already thought about the perfect sponsors to go along with the tournament. “We gon’ get BetMGM to sponsor the joint, they gon’ give away the million and then we gon’ get the top 10 MCs. We gon’ turn the stadium into a booth.”

“We gon’ bring Big Tigger out, we gon’ have DJ Clue on the ones and twos,” he told Hyland, who also enjoys to rap when he’s beyond the basketball courts. “Him and Drama gon’ come out. We gotta bring DJ Drama, we gotta bring out Clue, and we gotta bring Big Tigger out. We gon’ do The Basement at 9 o’clock after the Rookie game. Top 10 MCs in the league.”

Garnett assures he’s already talked to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about the idea

During the interview with the Los Angeles player, Garnett admitted he’s been working on this rap battle for quite some time already, even mentioning that he’s spoken to league officials about taking it to the All-Star Weekend activities.

Check out the full interview here where the NBA Hall of Famer talks about his conversation with Commisioner Adam Silver about it:

For now it seems the ball is on NBA’s Silver side of the court, as we all hope he will heed Garnett’s advice and bring the legend’s rap battle idea to reality, as the following All-Star Weekend will be celebrated in Indianapolis next February.

We’ve learned about a lot of NBA athletes who enjoy to rap in their space time. One of the most notable is Portland’s star Damian Lillard, who has collaborated with hip hop greats suco as Snoop Dogg, Jadakiss, Lil Wayne and Lil Durk under the alias of Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Some of the first names to come to mind are Miles Bridges, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond, Lonzo Ball, Marvin Bagley, and as mentioned before, Bones Hyland.