NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jalen Brunson Over 6.5 Assists Leads Our Best Bets

We’re back to a normal NBA slate tonight with eleven different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Miami vs Washington, Boston vs New Orleans, and New York vs Golden State.

Starting out night with a 7:00pm tip off are the 7-8 Miami Heat who will be taking on the Washington Wizards at 8-7 on the road. The Heat are 3-2 in their last five game. Later at 8:30pm, the 12-3 Boston Celtics will face the New Orleans Pelican at 9-6. Boston is on an eight game win streak and the Pelicans have won their last three games in a row.

Being nationally televised on EPSN at 10:00pm tonight are the 8-7 New York Knicks who will be on the road to take on the 6-9 Golden State Warriors. The Knicks have had two scrappy roads win in a row vs the Jazz and Nuggets respectively. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

NBA player prop pick #1: Kristaps Porzingis over 30.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -114 with BetOnline

Kristaps Porzingis has been stellar for the Wizards this season in a lot of ways. He’s averaging 31.4 minutes played per game this season and that’s not all. Porzingis also leads the team in points (21.0), rebounds (8.2), and blocks (1.4) per games for Washington.

Our pick tonight is for Kristaps Porzingis to have over 30.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -114 with BetOnline. He’s had over 30.5 points, rebounds, and assists in six of his last eight. The Wizards have also won three of their last four and Porzingis has elevated his game this season for Washington.

Kristaps Porzingis tonight: 25 Points

6 rebounds

2 Assists

2 Steals

2 Blocks

6/10 3PM pic.twitter.com/pNxZSLaVFG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 14, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Miami Heat -110 Washington Wizards -110

NBA player prop pick #2: Jayson Tatum over 28.5 points @ -108 with BetOnline

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA and the Eastern Conference right now at 12-3. He’s somehow eleavted his stats and play each season with the Celtics. Tatum is averaging (31.1) points per games this season which leads all other scorers on the team by six points.

Our pick tonight is for Jayson Tatum to have over 28.5 points @ -108 with BetOnline. His team is on an eight game win streak and its in large part to his dominant outings he has for Boston almost every game. Tatum has scored over 28.5 points in nine of the Celtics 15 games this season. He’s without hesitation the primary scoring option for Boston.

Jayson Tatum is now officially the youngest player in NBA history to reach: ➼ 8,000 Points

➼ 800 3PM One of many records to be broken for JT pic.twitter.com/BoCaWlzIiA — HOOPS EMPIRE (@HoopsEmpire_) November 12, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Boston Celtics -145 New Orleans Pelicans +125

NBA player prop pick #3: Jalen Brunson over 6.5 assists @ -102 with BetOnline

Jalen Brunson has proved to be a huge offseason addition for the New York Knicks as he’s the second highest scorer on the team with (20.0) points per game. Brunson also leads the Knicks in assists this season with (6.9) per game which is eleventh in the league amongst all active NBA players.

Our pick tonight is for Jalen Brunson to have over 6.5 assists @ -102 with BetOnline. He’s has over 6.5 assists in ten of the Knicks 15 games this season. Additionally, he’s had over 6.5 assists in seven of his last eight games. Brunson is a true point guard for the Knicks who also has the ability to score at all three levels on the court.

Jalen Brunson season stats 20.0 PPG

6.9 AST (1.7 TOV)

3.6 REB

1.2 STL

49.5% FG pic.twitter.com/pWL245nRY5 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) November 17, 2022