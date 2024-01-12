NBA presents study which proves there is no link between load management and injury risk

This season has truly been the year that the NBA has tried, by any means necessary, to eradicate load management from professional basketball. Not only did the league change the rule book to fine teams that still practice it, but this week they presented a study that proves there’s no link with injury risks.

As this has been the teams’ pretext throughout the years, the NBA set out to prove with analytical data that there is no correlation with injuries. The report hopes to be the league’s latest attempt to prevent the practice of sporadically sitting down players to reduce their workload.

The use of load management has increased in the past decade, which has affected ticket sales throughout the league, as fans don’t want to risk paying a seat and not being able to see their favorite players.

During the summer, the NBA applied a new policy that allows them to fine franchises, starting at $100,000 all the way to $1 million, depending if they sit healthy players during nationally televised matches. Also, there’s a new 65-game threshold for players who wish to be eligible for regular-season awards.

This 57-page report was produced by Dr. Christina Mach, the chief scientific officer at IQVIA Injury Surveillance & Analytics. “Results from these analyses do not suggest that missing games for rest or load management — or having longer breaks between game participation — reduces future in-season injury risk,” the report said, in bold type, in its summary.

“In addition, injury rates were not found to be higher during or immediately following periods of a dense schedule,” it reads.

Last year, insider Adrian Wojnarowski shared his thoughts over which are the main reasons behind this change to the NBA rule book. The reporter explained about the long-term negotiations which are currently going on behind the scenes that are fueling the need to reach these agreements.

“The punishment will be significant for teams – not the individual players – teams. $100,00, $250,00 for the first instances and then a million more each time for successive violations of the resting policy. The league, they’re negotiating a new media rights deal and they want their star players on the court,” he expressed.

Charles Barkley says NBA players should ‘shut the hell up and play’ when it comes to load management

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley pretty much says what all fans have been thinking, especially as players earn millions of dollars per campaign.

Right before the start of the season, the former Suns star recently appeared on TNT’s Inside the NBA and dedicated a strong message to all basketball athletes. “I’m talking to the players, man. Forget the ownership, forget the fans, as a player, if you’re going to make $50 or 60 million a year to play basketball three or four days a week, play basketball, man,” he said on air.

In a way, the 60-year-old was giving NBA fans a microphone to voice their frustrations over paying enormous amounts of money for tickets just to witness their favorite players from up close, only to be surprised by their absence.

“Now, if you’re injured, don’t play,” he said. “But everybody’s hurt after the first two weeks of the season. Your legs are sore, your knees are sore. If you’re injured, I don’t want you to play… Y’all have got the best shoes, you’ve got the best medical staff, you’ve got these guys sleeping in chambers, you’ve got ice baths. If you can play, shut the hell up and play.”