NBA Rumors: New York’s RJ Barrett ‘will be a piece’ in a major trade deal this summer

RJ Barrett is becoming quite the entaglement for the New York front office, especially considering he comes from signing a four-year $120 million extension deal and many believed he underperformed this season. According to reporter Sean Deveney from Heavy.com, a general manager from the Eastern Conference is certain that the 22-year-old will be traded out this summer.

So, the player’s contract extension might prove to be ironic as these recent rumors advise all the Knicks fans to not get too attached to him.

“He will be a piece if they make a major deal,” the excecutive assured the press. “They’re not going to just trade RJ as the main component of a trade, but if they want to get (Damian) Lillard or KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns) or even OG Anunoby or (Pascal) Siakam, it is probably going to mean including him.”

The young player currently holds a $23.8 million cap hit after the first year of his extension, but any potential transfer involving Barrett would probably occur after July 1, considering that until that date he carries a restriction involving his salary having to match future deals.

The thing is, if he actually leaves New York during the summer, it would have to be for a big deal. Let’s remember that the 22-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and even if some believe he wasn’t at his best this campaign, he still averaged 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest.

The unknown general manager explained that the Knicks would be willing to “keep RJ and maybe try to move him next summer if he does not take that step forward” as they are aware of the great implications behind his departure.

The excecutive also believes that the shooting guard’s fourth year wearing the blue-and-orange jersey made his team’s management realize that he might not be worth the contract he had extended recently. “They overpaid him. They were hoping for a step forward from him, but that was not going to happen once you bring in Jalen Brunson, too,” the GM claimed. “Still, RJ’s shooting, his efficiency, it has got to worry you. He has it in his game, but he has to keep it more consistent.” Knicks’ GM Scott Perry won’t be extended and fans want Bob Myers in his position After General Manager Scott Perry spent six seasons in New York, the team announced this Wednesday that they will not extend his contract. As an excecutive, he oversaw transition and helped make the Knicks’ roster what it was this postseason, winning their first playoff series this year for the first time in a decade. Both the Warriors and Knicks have open General Managers positions at the moment, as Bob Myers stepped down from his position with Golden State. While Scott Perry was told that his contract was not going to be extended, the addition of Myers in their front office could take New York to the next level. Whoever steps into the team’s front office position will defintely shape the roster’s future and will decide what is Barret’s fate.