NBA
NBA Twitter Reacts to YouTube TV’s Disney Glitch During Miami Heat- Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game
The fascinating clash between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics during the NBA Eastern Conference finals took a surreal twist when YouTube TV subscribers found themselves viewing a loop of “The Little Mermaid” trailer instead of the last five minutes of the game. The unexpected turn of events sparked a wave of creative and humor-filled reactions across NBA Twitter that couldn’t be ignored.
Ariel Interrupts ECF As YouTube TV Malfunctions
Frustration among the NBA fanbase was palpable as the much anticipated Eastern Conference Finals game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat turned into an impromptu Disney viewing. Twitter, as it often does, became a canvas of candid expression for the befuddled viewers. Tweets ranged from amusing to irate, with many fans turning to wit and humor to vent their frustrations.
this was my YouTube TV screen for the last 5 minutes of the NBA game pic.twitter.com/nfX75pLrjA
— alex (@highIightheaven) May 18, 2023
As the trailer for the live-action version of the Disney classic repeated itself with five minutes to go in game one of the series, one NBA fan humorously suggested a mass march on YouTube headquarters. This post seemed to resonate with many in the Twitter community, drawing an outpour of sympathy and shared annoyance.
Every nba fan going to YouTube headquarters after getting the little mermaid ad on YouTube tv for 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/n3NxBtLaje
— John (@iam_johnw) May 18, 2023
The unexpected aquatic interruption stirred NBA Twitter into a frenzy. Sports and media analyst Joe Pompliano joined the conversation, highlighting the technical meltdown’s potentially negative impact on YouTube TV’s recently acquired NFL streaming rights. His tweet generated ample interaction, adding a serious note to the largely humor-dominated discourse.
YouTube TV has doubled its price from $35/month to $73/month, removed RSNs and other channels like MLB Network, and now crashes with 5 minutes left in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals.
If this happens with Sunday Ticket, people will riot.
— Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 18, 2023
Meanwhile, numerous users parodied the situation with imaginative memes. Here are some of the BBI favorites:
YouTube TV during the final minutes of Celtics-Heat pic.twitter.com/x9RapNoFM0
— christy (@christynh_) May 18, 2023
YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics pic.twitter.com/AFwskmyDFc
— Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) May 18, 2023
Twitter: THE HEAT AND CELTICS GAME IS CRAZY
YouTube TV: pic.twitter.com/bIofUCPRRY
— KingCharge (@KingChargeYT) May 18, 2023
Sunday Ticket seeing YouTube TV fail to air an NBA game pic.twitter.com/21RhSnflnk
— Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 18, 2023
Throughout the digital uproar, YouTube TV tried to pacify the situation by issuing a statement on Twitter acknowledging the issue. The company promised a swift resolution, eliciting a mixed response from the waiting fans. While some appreciated the prompt recognition of the problem, others expressed skepticism, given the timing and magnitude of the issue.
if you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix – thx so much for your patience!
— TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023
In the midst of the basketball-Disney crossover saga, NBA Twitter proved yet again its uncanny ability to find humor in adversity.
The Miami Heat eventually ran out 23-116 victors, and now have odds of +183 to win the series.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Phoenix Suns to Guarantee Chris Paul’s $30.8 Million Salary for 2023-24 Season
- Fred VanVleet Next Team Odds If Not Raptors 2023: Suns Are Betting Favorites
- NBA Twitter Reacts to YouTube TV’s Disney Glitch During Miami Heat- Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals Game
- Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham is considering starting Rui Hachimura tonight in Game 2 vs the Denver Nuggets
- Will Juwan Howard Leave Michigan Basketball For NBA After Caleb Love Decommitment?
-
Boxing 2 weeks ago
How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder in Arizona – AZ Online Sports Betting Sites
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
How to bet on the Kentucky Derby in Maine – ME Online Sports Betting Sites
-
College Basketball 1 week ago
Potential Replacements for WVU Basketball Coach Bob Huggins Following Homophobic Slur About Xavier Fans
-
Main Page 1 week ago
After taking a inadvertent elbow to the head last night, Anthony Davis’ status is in doubt for Game 6