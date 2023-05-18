The fascinating clash between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics during the NBA Eastern Conference finals took a surreal twist when YouTube TV subscribers found themselves viewing a loop of “The Little Mermaid” trailer instead of the last five minutes of the game. The unexpected turn of events sparked a wave of creative and humor-filled reactions across NBA Twitter that couldn’t be ignored.

Ariel Interrupts ECF As YouTube TV Malfunctions

Frustration among the NBA fanbase was palpable as the much anticipated Eastern Conference Finals game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat turned into an impromptu Disney viewing. Twitter, as it often does, became a canvas of candid expression for the befuddled viewers. Tweets ranged from amusing to irate, with many fans turning to wit and humor to vent their frustrations.

this was my YouTube TV screen for the last 5 minutes of the NBA game pic.twitter.com/nfX75pLrjA — alex (@highIightheaven) May 18, 2023

As the trailer for the live-action version of the Disney classic repeated itself with five minutes to go in game one of the series, one NBA fan humorously suggested a mass march on YouTube headquarters. This post seemed to resonate with many in the Twitter community, drawing an outpour of sympathy and shared annoyance.

Every nba fan going to YouTube headquarters after getting the little mermaid ad on YouTube tv for 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/n3NxBtLaje — John (@iam_johnw) May 18, 2023

The unexpected aquatic interruption stirred NBA Twitter into a frenzy. Sports and media analyst Joe Pompliano joined the conversation, highlighting the technical meltdown’s potentially negative impact on YouTube TV’s recently acquired NFL streaming rights. His tweet generated ample interaction, adding a serious note to the largely humor-dominated discourse.

YouTube TV has doubled its price from $35/month to $73/month, removed RSNs and other channels like MLB Network, and now crashes with 5 minutes left in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. If this happens with Sunday Ticket, people will riot. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 18, 2023

Meanwhile, numerous users parodied the situation with imaginative memes. Here are some of the BBI favorites:

YouTube TV during the final minutes of Celtics-Heat pic.twitter.com/x9RapNoFM0 — christy (@christynh_) May 18, 2023

YouTube tv making me watch this Little Mermaid commercial 100x instead of the Heat-Celtics pic.twitter.com/AFwskmyDFc — Beanie Seagull (@DaBlackHoward) May 18, 2023

Twitter: THE HEAT AND CELTICS GAME IS CRAZY YouTube TV: pic.twitter.com/bIofUCPRRY — KingCharge (@KingChargeYT) May 18, 2023

Sunday Ticket seeing YouTube TV fail to air an NBA game pic.twitter.com/21RhSnflnk — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) May 18, 2023

Throughout the digital uproar, YouTube TV tried to pacify the situation by issuing a statement on Twitter acknowledging the issue. The company promised a swift resolution, eliciting a mixed response from the waiting fans. While some appreciated the prompt recognition of the problem, others expressed skepticism, given the timing and magnitude of the issue.

if you have an issue watching the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game on TNT, we’re aware of it & our team is working on a fix – thx so much for your patience! — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 18, 2023

In the midst of the basketball-Disney crossover saga, NBA Twitter proved yet again its uncanny ability to find humor in adversity.

The Miami Heat eventually ran out 23-116 victors, and now have odds of +183 to win the series.

NBA Betting Content You May Like