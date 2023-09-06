This past year, veteran James Johnson wore the Pacers jersey during the 2022/23 campaign and he was exactly what the team needed. The 36-year-old was well known for being a positive off-court influence during his time in Indiana, and was welcomed in the locker room by all.

“He’s a perfect fit just chillin’ with us,” said teammate guard Buddy Hield during his first months.

As Johnson was the eldest player for the Pacers roster by over five years during most of the season, he was always the voice of experience inside the squad. When he spoke, everyone listened. “I give all credit to my teammates for being the guys who they are and allowing me to help lead the team,” he said in his final interview of the campaign.

On the new NBA Rookie Life, @TheRyanHollins sits down with 14-year vet, James Johnson, to talk about playing with Derrick Rose and why Tyrese Haliburton is going to be a superstar in the NBA. 🔊 – https://t.co/AlwiFFGaAq pic.twitter.com/YgDVNaXOTe — NBA (@NBA) August 31, 2023

Teammate Tyrese Haliburton was open all season long about his relationship with Johnson, even considering him like a big brother. The veteran foward also recognized the greatness in their star guard, and noted his potential for dominating the NBA in the near future.

In a recent interview for the “NBA Rookie Life” podcast with former Rockets center Ryan Hollins, Johnson talked long and hard about Haliburton’s capacity.

“I think he let everybody know ‘I’m one of those guys’,” Hollins first said. “The way that he commands a game, I didn’t understand it JJ. I got to see it, I was a believer but I’m really a believer.” The 10-year veteran shared that he is impressed by Haliburton’s ability to manipulate the game.

Johnson not only agreed, but showered his former teammate in praise. “He’s probably the biggest student of the game that I’ve ever been around. Somebody who [does] nothing but [watch] film,” he shared, adding that he always dedicated time to learn about his opponents before a match.

According to Johnson, Haliburton is just as good as any other top NBA superstar like Luka Doncic

Johnson believes that Tyrese is up there with the likes of Ja Morant, Zion Williamson and even Luka Doncic, as he was teammates with the last two in the past.

“His way of not running away from confrontation is what makes him such a great leader,” he continued his praise for his Indiana teammate, who inspired the roster to come do workouts even on their off days.

Check out one of Haliburton’s best performances of last season, back when he made a huge double-double against Houston:

“It’s gonna continue for a long time man. This is a group of guys that, I’m telling you, off days, you would have thought we had practice,” Johnson kept at it, sharing a little of the 23-year-old’s elite mentality.

Johnson finished his contract with the Pacers this summer and remains a free agent to this day. As he became a crucial part of the Indiana team this past season, we are convinced another franchise will pick him up before the start of the upcoming campaign.