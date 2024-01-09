Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is only the sixth NBA player in the last 10 years to notch at least 15 assists and fewer than five points in a single game.

Jokic, 28, joins Draymond Green, Jeff Teague, Rajon Rondo, Chris Paul, and Kendall Marshall as recent players to accomplish this feat.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Jokic remains the MVP front-runner this season. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Joel Embiid, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic.

Nikola Jokić is the 6th player in the last ten years to have a game with 15+ assists and fewer than 5 points.#NBA | #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/UiYdIDqVec — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) January 8, 2024



In Denver’s 131-114 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, Jokic recorded four points, seven rebounds, 16 assists, and a season-high five blocks in just 25 minutes of action.

“He can just do whatever he wants out there,” said Jamal Murray, who scored a season-high 37 points. “If he wants to shoot it, wants to pass, he’s just picking and choosing. So I’m blessed to play with a guy like that.”

Nikola Jokic also first NBA player to post 36 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968

Nuggets coach Michael Malone benched the five-time All-Star at the end of the third quarter. The two-time MVP also posted a career-high-tying 18 assists in Denver’s 115-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 17.

Earlier this season, Jokic tallied 36 points, 21 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 107-104 loss to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 12, becoming the first NBA player to finish with this stat line or better since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968.

In Denver’s 2023-24 season opener, Jokic became just the third reigning Finals MVP to open an NBA season with a triple-double, joining Magic Johnson (1982) and LeBron James (2016).

Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 4 PTS

✅ 16 AST

✅ 5 BLK He’s the first player to record at least 15 assists and five blocks in a game with fewer than five points since the NBA began tracking blocks in 1973-74. Please read and share today’s free game notes: https://t.co/Wi0LSAymFg pic.twitter.com/2ZRo2TGenM — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 8, 2024



Furthermore, Jokic recorded his third career 30-point triple-double with zero turnovers in a 134-124 win over Houston on Nov. 29, the most in NBA history since the league began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78.

Through 37 starts this season, the Nuggets star is averaging 25.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 33.4 minutes per game while shooting 56.9% from the floor, 34.2% beyond the arc, and 81.8% at the foul line.

Jokic leads the NBA in defensive rebounds (332), win shares (7.8), offensive win shares (5.6), box plus/minus (13.9), value over replacement player (5.0), and triple-doubles (11).

NBA sportsbooks show the Denver Nuggets with second-best odds below the Boston Celtics to repeat. Oddsmakers are still showing great odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers.