Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded his 108th career triple-double in Monday’s 134-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, passing LeBron James and Jason Kidd for the fourth most in NBA history.

Now, the five-time All-Star trails Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), and Magic Johnson (138). In 37 minutes of action, Jokic amassed a season-high 35 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal, and one block.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets hold third-shortest odds to repeat this season in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Congrats to Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets for moving to 4th all-time in regular season triple-doubles! pic.twitter.com/15OtsYSlC9 — NBA (@NBA) November 7, 2023

Joker also shot 15-of-24 (62.5%) from the floor, 2-of-6 (33.3%) beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line. The two-time MVP picked up an assist on a pass to Collin Gillespie for a 3-pointer, giving him the triple-double.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has noticed improvements in Jokic’s game in his ninth season.

“What I see from him, and where he has grown and improved, is his presence. Him being in the moment, emotionally invested in his teammates, speaking up in huddles, in practice,” Malone said.

Through eight games of the 2023-24 season, Jokic is averaging 28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 34 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 63.3% from the field, 38.7% outside the arc, and 74.4% at the line.

According to Basketball-Reference statistics, the five-time All-NBA member is projected to finish this season averaging 26.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Additionally, Jokic currently leads the NBA this season in total rebounds (103), defensive rebounds (78), field goals (93), win shares (1.9), box plus/minus (13.5), and value over replacement player (1.1), and triple-doubles (3).

Most Triple Doubles in NBA History (Win %): 198 — Russell Westbrook (73.2%)

181 — Oscar Robertson (72.4%)

138 — Magic Johnson (78.3%)

108 — Nikola Jokic (81.5%)

107 — LeBron James (76.6%)

107 — Jason Kidd (71.0%) pic.twitter.com/CGEGpFsQ0a — StatMamba (@StatMamba) November 7, 2023



Although the Nuggets center has not yet cracked the top 250 in all-time scoring, Jokic does rank 160th on the league’s all-time rebounding list. The 2023 NBA champ has grabbed 6,376 boards in his playing career.

Furthermore, a few of the active players he trails includes LeBron James (10,726), DeAndre Jordan (10,345), Andre Drummond (10,003), Kevin Love (9,089), Nikola Vucevic (8,724), and Al Horford (8,199).

NBA sportsbooks show Nikola Jokic as the current favorite to win MVP this season.

Last season, he led in true shooting percentage (70.1%), player efficiency rating (31.5), win shares (14.9), box plus/minus (13), value over replacement player (8.8), and triple-doubles (29).