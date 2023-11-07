Home » news » Nikola Jokic Records 108th Triple Double Passes Lebron James And Jason Kidd For 4th Most

Main Page

Nikola Jokic records 108th triple-double, passes LeBron James and Jason Kidd for 4th most

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 44 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic records 108th triple-double, passes LeBron James and Jason Kidd for 4th most
USA Today Network

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded his 108th career triple-double in Monday’s 134-116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, passing LeBron James and Jason Kidd for the fourth most in NBA history.

Now, the five-time All-Star trails Russell Westbrook (198), Oscar Robertson (181), and Magic Johnson (138). In 37 minutes of action, Jokic amassed a season-high 35 points, 14 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal, and one block.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets hold third-shortest odds to repeat this season in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Joker also shot 15-of-24 (62.5%) from the floor, 2-of-6 (33.3%) beyond the arc, and 3-of-5 (60%) at the foul line. The two-time MVP picked up an assist on a pass to Collin Gillespie for a 3-pointer, giving him the triple-double.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone has noticed improvements in Jokic’s game in his ninth season.

“What I see from him, and where he has grown and improved, is his presence. Him being in the moment, emotionally invested in his teammates, speaking up in huddles, in practice,” Malone said.

Nikola Jokic passes LeBron James, Jason Kidd for fourth-most triple-doubles in NBA history, with 108

Through eight games of the 2023-24 season, Jokic is averaging 28.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 34 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 63.3% from the field, 38.7% outside the arc, and 74.4% at the line.

According to Basketball-Reference statistics, the five-time All-NBA member is projected to finish this season averaging 26.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Additionally, Jokic currently leads the NBA this season in total rebounds (103), defensive rebounds (78), field goals (93), win shares (1.9), box plus/minus (13.5), and value over replacement player (1.1), and triple-doubles (3).


Although the Nuggets center has not yet cracked the top 250 in all-time scoring, Jokic does rank 160th on the league’s all-time rebounding list. The 2023 NBA champ has grabbed 6,376 boards in his playing career.

Furthermore, a few of the active players he trails includes LeBron James (10,726), DeAndre Jordan (10,345), Andre Drummond (10,003), Kevin Love (9,089), Nikola Vucevic (8,724), and Al Horford (8,199).

NBA sportsbooks show Nikola Jokic as the current favorite to win MVP this season.

Last season, he led in true shooting percentage (70.1%), player efficiency rating (31.5), win shares (14.9), box plus/minus (13), value over replacement player (8.8), and triple-doubles (29).

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now