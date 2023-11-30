Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic recorded his third career 30-point triple-double with zero turnovers, the most in NBA history since the league began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, in Wednesday night’s 134-124 win over the Houston Rockets.

The two-time MVP posted 32 points, 10 rebounds, 15 assists, and one steal in 34 minutes of action. Jokic, 28, finished 12-of-19 (63.2%) shooting from the floor and drained a 3-pointer.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets hold third-shortest odds to repeat this season in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 32 PTS

✅ 10 REB

✅ 15 AST

✅ 0 TOV It’s the third time he’s recorded a 30-point triple-double with zero turnovers, the most such games since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78. Read, share, and subscribe: https://t.co/eann9KbJao pic.twitter.com/GlHI07gHAA — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) November 30, 2023



Plus, he shot 7-of-8 (87.5%) at the foul line. It was his seventh triple-double of the season, leading all other players. Entering the night, all other NBA players had combined for just eight triples.

The two other times Jokic logged at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists with zero turnovers on 60% shooting was last season and back in 2018-19.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic leads the NBA in triple-doubles, double-doubles, total rebounds, etc.

Additionally, the five-time All-Star leads the league in double-doubles with 17. Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis trails with 15, followed by Domantas Sabonis (13), Rudy Gobert (12), Joel Embiid (12), Evan Mobley (12), and Tyrese Haliburton (12).

Furthermore, Jokic has posted 94 triple-doubles on at least 50% shooting, the most in NBA history. The nine-year veteran leads NBA Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson (92) and Magic Johnson (86).

Through 18 games this season, Jokic leads the league in total rebounds (237), defensive rebounds (175), true shooting percentage (70.1%), field goals (205), player efficiency rating (34.6), win shares (4.1), box plus/minus (15.7), and value over replacement player (2.7).

Most Triple Doubles on 50%+ FG in NBA History: 94 — Nikola Jokic

92 — Oscar Robertson

86 — Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/Ikcl2DCVwc — StatMamba (@StatMamba) November 30, 2023



According to the Basketball-Reference database, Nikola Jokic has a 90.9% chance of being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In Wednesday’s victory, Denver outscored the Rockets 41-26 in the opening quarter. Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, and guard Jamal Murray added 16 points after missing 11 games.

“One of the security guards said, ‘Hey, great win tonight.’ I said it was a great outcome,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I wouldn’t call it a great win. It was a great outcome.”

Denver had lost twice to the Rockets in November, including a 19-point loss in Houston five days earlier. The Nuggets improved their NBA-best home record to 9-0, whereas the Rockets fell to 0-7 on the road.