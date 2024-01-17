The Indiana Pacers are trading Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and three future first-round draft picks to the Toronto Raptors for Pascal Siakam, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Indiana reportedly sent two 2024 first-round draft picks and a 2026 first-rounder to the Raptors. The New Orleans Pelicans sent an undisclosed second-round pick to Indiana, as part of the third team in this trade.

The Pelicans are sending out the least favorable of either their pick or Chicago’s 2024 second-rounder in the deal, per sources. In a separate trade today, New Orleans also sent Kira Lewis Jr. to Toronto.

Indiana is allowed to aggregate Lewis Jr. because they are under the salary cap, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. This trade saves the Pelicans roughly $18 million. Indiana was $8.25 million below the cap before the trade.

The Pacers had to eliminate $29.7 million in contracts to fit Siakam. Bruce Brown, 27, is making $22 million this season and has a $23 million team option for 2024-25. Jordan Nwora, 25, is on a $3 million expiring contract.

“I’m excited that Pascal is getting a first-class opportunity with the Pacers, being paired with Tyrese [Haliburton] and Myles [Turner] and being coached by a great coach in Rick Carlisle. His future their looks bright there,” Siakam’s agent Todd Ramasar told Andscape after the trade.

Indiana Pacers trade for Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam, who is eligible to sign a two-year, $81.5M before June 30

Siakam, 29, is set to become a free agent in July. However, the two-time All-Star forward is excited about playing for the Pacers and is expected to work out a new contract with the franchise this summer.

He is making $37.8 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $136.9 million contract he signed with the Raptors in October 2019. He is eligible to sign a two-year, $81.5 million extension with Indiana up until June 30.

According to Marks, the Pacers inherit his bird rights and can sign him to a five-year, $247 million contract in July.

If he wasn’t traded, Siakam would have been eligible to sign a five-year supermax deal worth around $304 million after receiving an All-NBA selection this year.

Furthermore, Siakam spent all eight of his NBA seasons with the Raptors. The two-time All-NBA member was selected 27th overall by Toronto in the 2016 draft out of New Mexico State.

Through 39 starts this season, he is averaging 22.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 34.7 minutes per game. Plus, the forward is shooting 52.2% from the floor, 31.7% beyond the arc, and 75.8% at the foul line.