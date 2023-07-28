As a former #1 overall draft pick in 2019, Zion Williamson is always going to have more pressure than the average players. The Pelicans drafted him with intentions of Willaimson being their star player for the next 10+ years. Sadly, injuries have kept him off the court, and the 23-year-old hasn’t lived up to the hype. A former front office executive noted that he thinks that New Orleans should “pull the plug” on the Zion Williamson era.

Williamson’s rookie year was in 2019-20 where he played in only 24 games. He followed that up with his first all-star selection the next season and played in 61 games. His points, rebounds, and assists per game all increased in his second season. However, Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury.

To make matters worse, he played in only 29 games last season. Injuries have plagued his career so far and you hate to see such a talented player go through it. He has played in at least 30 games just one time in four seasons. The farthest thing from reliable.

A league member associated with the Pelicans believes New Orleans should ‘pull the plug’ on the Zion Williamson era “I had one person associated with a team tell me New Orleans should pull the plug on his era while they have the chance this offseason. I had another person tell… pic.twitter.com/MzSfLKIvpy — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 27, 2023



This offseason, there have been carrying rumors as to whether Zion Williamson could be traded or not. The Athletic’s William Guillory spoke with former front office executive, John Hollinger. They went into detail on Williamson and what needs to happen for him next season. Hollinger told Guillory that members associated with the Pelicans told him that the team should “pull the plug” on Zion William’s career with New Orleans.

However, Hollinger has also had others tell him that Williamson plans to have a strong season with the Pelicans in 2023-24. He noted that with five years left on his current deal, the chances of him moving this offseason are slim. Hollinger said the best plan for New Orleans is to test the waters on the trade market and see what they could get in return for Zion. His future with the team is safe for now, but he needs to stay healthy and have a strong 2023024 campaign.