It’s only been a month and the Pelicans have been on quite the rollercoaster ride this 2023/24 NBA season. They’ve lost as many games as they’ve lost (9-9) and are currently standing 9th in the Western Conference standings.

Team forward Larry Nance Jr. is convinced that his team can make it all the way to the playoffs this campaign because they can lean on All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, who he considers are built to carry “the weight of the organization.”

While Ingram is averaging 24.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists so far this season for the Pelicans, the former Duke athlete is averaging 23.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

💰New Orleans Pelicans -5 💰 ⚡️Zion Williamson + Brandon Ingram are figuring it out⚡️ First 8 games: 2 man lineup was -8.8 NET

Last 5 game: 2 man lineup is +27.8 NET in 58 minutes I hit this at -3.5 last night. Still playable at -5 🤝 pic.twitter.com/q9OnHW85N0 — Land Your Bets (@Jlboogy) November 27, 2023

“They’re the heartbeat of this team. The heartbeat of this organization. They know it. These two can carry the weight of the organization. They’re that great,” Nance Jr. said recently. “I think the message is always that you have to continue to be worthy of that. Being worthy of that is showing up and being great every day. They don’t have to be vocal. We have people who can do that. They have to go out there and show it, and we’re going to follow.”

As New Orleans are 5-3 over their last eight contests, it seems they truly are strong competitors when both of their stars are healthy and sharing the court. Zion believes the team is finally on the same page after their last team meeting.

“As a team, we weren’t on the same page before. Now, we’re on the same page,” claimed the 23-year-old. “We had a team meeting. We talked about what we want to do as a unit. That’s what we’re going to live and die with. Since we’re all on the same page, I think we’ve been gelling together a lot better.”

The Pelicans made the playoffs back in 2022 and missed out last season, so Williamson knows what needs to be done if they are to make their comeback this year.

“There’s definitely a lot of progress that’s been made,” he assured. “We both want the same thing, but we haven’t been on the court a lot together. The more we’re on the court together, the more our chemistry will build.”

Reporter claims that Zion is an offensive machine but also provokes important defensive damage to the Pelicans

As incredibly dominant as Williamson is on the offensive end of the floor, he often exposes his side on defense. NBA reporter Tony Jones gave his honest take on the matter after Utah beat New Orleans in back-to-back games.

“For as good as Zion is offensively, he’s way too often destructive to them defensively…The Jazz run a zipper screen, get him involved into the action and end up with a wide open Fontecchio three. Great coaching by Hardy to recognize and get Zion on the move,” he wrote on his X account.

Jazz coach Will Hardy credits his teams balance on both sides of the court for Monday’s 114-112 victory against the Pelicans.

“Another really gritty team win against a good team,” he explained postgame. “I think our defensive focus is continuing to show up. … Our team is improving on that end of the floor on our focus and how connected we are. I think the best part for me watching the game is that we feel like a team. … Defensively, the communication is way better, and the connectivity is way better.”