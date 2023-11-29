Pelicans’ Trey Murphy (knee) could make season debut next week

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy could make his 2023-24 season debut next week, according to sources. Murphy, 23, underwent surgery to repair the torn meniscus in his left knee in September.

After surgery, it was reported that Murphy would return to basketball activities in approximately 10-12 weeks.

Over 11 weeks later, the 6-foot-8 wing is close to returning to game action. Although Murphy is unlikely to return this week, there is optimism he could play next week.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the New Orleans Pelicans hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings.

CJ McCollum upgraded to Questionable Trey Murphy III and Matt Ryan upgraded to Doubtful#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC Injury Report ⬇️https://t.co/lWlPNRFHC4 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) November 28, 2023



After hosting the Philadelphia 76ers (12-5) on Wednesday and San Antonio Spurs (3-14) on Friday, the Pelicans are at Chicago (5-13) this Saturday and play at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-14) next Monday.

Murphy was selected 17th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Virginia. Memphis then traded him to New Orleans. The North Carolina native made one start in 62 games played of his rookie 2021-22 season.

He averaged 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 13.9 minutes per game with New Orleans, while shooting 39.4% from the field, 38.2% beyond the arc, and 88.2% at the foul line.

In the 2022-23 season, Murphy made 65 starts in 75 appearances with the Pelicans. The Virginia product averaged career highs of 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, and 31 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 48.4% from the floor, 40.6% from downtown, and 90.5% at the free throw line.

Furthermore, Murphy ranked fifth in catch-and-shoot 3-pointers in the league last season, per Second Spectrum data. He’s the only Pelicans player in franchise history to record nine 3-pointers in a game more than once.



In New Orleans’ 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on March 12, 2023, the forward recorded a career-high 41 points, seven boards, one assist, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes as a starter.

He finished 13-of-20 (65%) shooting from the field and 9-of-14 (64.3%) from 3-point range.

Additionally, Trey Murphy increased his scoring average by 9.1 points from his rookie to sophomore season — the second-largest increase in the league, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Only Utah Jazz wing Lauri Markkanen, the 2023 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award recipient, made greater progress.