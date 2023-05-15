Home » news » Philadelphias Doc Rivers Is 17 33 In Games With A Chance To Clinch The Series His 33 Losses Are The Most Of Any Coach In Nba History

Main Page

Philadelphia’s Doc Rivers is 17-33 in games with a chance to clinch the series, his 33 losses are the most of any coach in NBA history

Updated 2 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

For the third consecutive postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost in the second round under head coach Doc Rivers. He’s improved the team’s record each year since he was hired after the 2020 season. However, the ending to this year’s playoffs may have been the last straw. Rivers is 17-33 in games with a chance to clinch the series, the most of any coach in NBA history. 

The blame for Philadelphia’s loss in Game 7 yesterday cannot all be put on Doc Rivers. As the head coach, you can only do so much to have your team prepared. Ultimately, it was up to the players to match Boston’s intensity and the Sixers failed to do that in the second half.

After Game 7, Doc Rivers was asked if he plans on coaching the team next season. His response was “Yeah”… “I think I have two years left”.

Doc Rivers has once again blown a 3-2 series lead in the playoffs

The stat above can be a bit misleading. It shows that Doc Rivers has the most blown series leads of any coach in NBA history. In his coaching career, he now has blown a 3-2 series lead four times. As a team, the Sixers were awful in Game 7 and that could have been Rivers’ last game as Philadelphia’s head coach.

After their 112-88 Game 7 loss, James Harden said his relationship with head coach Doc Rivers is “OK”. Harden has the chance to opt out of the second year of a two-year contract for next season. If he does so he will become a free agent and the Sixers will lose a key piece of their franchise.

Now, the Sixers have to make some crucial offseason decisions. Just this offseason alone we’ve seen Nick Nurse, Mike Budenholzer, and Monty Williams all fired as head coaches. Two of those three have won an NBA Championship within the last five seasons. All have made the NBA Finals in the last five seasons as well. Rivers has not done any of those things as head coach of the 76ers.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now