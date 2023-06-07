Phoenix’s Chris Paul reveals his daughter is bullied at school over his lack of NBA titles

Phoenix veteran Chris Paul recently went on “The Pivot Podcast” almost a month after suffering elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, and shared what’s behind all the fame and fortune of being a NBA star for so long.

The 38-year-old revealed that his 10-year-old daughter is currently being bullied at school over the fact that he’s never won any NBA championships, and he’s running out of time as retirement is looming closer and closer.

“It’s tough on me, but I think it’s probably even harder for the people around me,’ Paul said about the struggles his family has endured during his career. “Especially my wife. My wife is the one who has to bear those late nights, those ‘I can’t sleep’. And my kids.

“My daughter is the sweetest soul you’ll ever meet in your life, but she’s at that age now where at school kids talk crazy too. Right? So so she had a little boy at school that said some reckless stuff to her. He was like ‘your daddy ain’t never gonna win no championship’.”

Dealing with these types of situations are hard, but the veteran star believes in the importance of letting go of what you can’t control.

“And my baby… she’s special,” Paul recalled. “She held it together there but when she got in the car, she called and she was upset, and I had to have that conversation with her and talk to her. You know, tell her like ‘baby, some people talk and some people do’ but that’s part of it.”

The Suns star is married to his college sweetheart Jada, and has two children with her: 14-year-old Chris Jr., and four years younger is her daughter Camryn.

When it comes to playoffs, the point guard has lost in every way imaginable. Over his 18-season career, Paul’s Clippers once blew up a 3-1 lead in a postseason series. However, the closest he’s ever gotten to a ring was back in the 2021 NBA Finals with Phoenix, as Milwaukee beat them even after their were leading 2-0.

The Suns veteran admits he’s even harder on himself than his own critics

“It’s tough man. But can’t nobody ever be harder on me than I am on myself,” Paul admitted. “And I feel like I’ve been in every situation that is possible. I was in the playoffs when I played for the Clippers. And Game 3 or 4 in Portland [in 2016] — one of them — I go for the steal [and] my finger get’s caught in a guy’s jersey.

“A small fracture in my hand. I had to get 16 screws put in my hand. So I’ve had injuries and things like that.”

Take a look at the full interview of the latest episode of the “The Pivot Podcast” with the Phoenix veteran:

“But the one thing about it as mad as I am and whatnot. I cannot let that define me. Right?” the player said about keeping things straight. “I got to get back to work. And I think that’s what’s happened over my career is when those things happen, I take that night and let it process.”

Now that Paul shares a locker room with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, he will be hoping to have one more chance to get his first ring next campaign.