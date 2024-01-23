Portland reportedly ‘very open’ to use Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon as trade bait

The Trail Blazers are probably one of the teams who are most looking to make some big roster moves ahead of February’s trade deadline, especially as their season hasn’t begun the way they were expecting it too. Despite the fact that most reports have suggested that Jerami Grant is the closest to a trade, sources recently shed a light on the possibility of them using Robert Williams III and Malcom Brogdon as bait.

NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed on his own podcast this week that the Portland organization is “very open” to searching for trading options inside the current roster and explained what outcome they could expect from these potential deals.

“There are some teams that are pondering making a move for Robert Williams. Now, I know Robert Williams is out for the season … but teams feel like he would be somebody that could get on the cheap right now and allow him to continue recovering, continue rehabbing in hopes that he can blossom back into the Robert Williams that we’ve seen when he was playing at a high level with the Boston Celtics,” he wrote.

Unfortunately for Williams, he’s only been able to play in six matches for the Blazers so far this season, before he teared a ligament in his knee. The 26-year-old had been acquired during the Jrue Holiday trade, but it seems he might be on his way out of Oregon.

“The Blazers will be very open. That’s not up for debate. If they get the right deal in place, they will be open. … Robert Williams is somebody that is definitely available,” Haynes insisted.

While reporter Sean Highkin guarantees that Jerami Grant doesn’t want a trade out of Portland and that his team shares his wishes, it seems that Brogdon would come as the second-best option to use as trade bait to negotiate for a big fish.

“Malcolm Brogdon, however, has no such real restrictions and there’s a pretty healthy belief the Blazers will try to move him before the deadline. Brogdon has value as an impact player who won 6th Man of the Year last season, but his injury concerns take him off the list for several teams. Nothing else is really expected from the Blazers, with Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe still considered key building blocks,” he wrote on his report.

Lakers and Sixers seem to be tracing Brogdon’s footsteps to attempt a trade before February’s deadline

As the trade deadline comes closer, Brogdon’s role is expected to change in the coming weeks. His reinsertion in the starting lineup suggests that Portland would be happy to keep him, but his value for other franchises seem to be worth negotiating for, as they want to build the team around Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons.

Several sources have revealed that at least five teams are trying to deal for the veteran player, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

This past Monday night, the purple and gold happened to beat the Oregon franchise by a 24-point margin with Malcolm present for the losing team. After the contest, he revealed his squad put up a positive spirit despite their faults.

“I thought we brought effort, I thought we brought spirit. For the most part we played hard, we just didn’t execute. We did stuff to ourselves that was self-inflicted that I think broke out spirit during the game. A bit a snowball effect,” he said before admitting he feels motivated to be back in the starting lineup.