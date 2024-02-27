At 22 years and 209 days old, Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes became the eighth-youngest NBA player to post a triple-double with five or more blocks, during Monday night’s 130-122 win over the Indiana Pacers.

The 2024 All-Star recorded 21 points, 12 rebounds and assists, and five blocks in almost 38 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-18 (44.4%) shooting from the field and made all five free throws.

At 20 years and 39 days old, San Antonio Spurs rookie forward/center Victor Wembanyama became the youngest NBA player to set this record on Feb. 12 against the Raptors.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, Barnes holds seventh-shortest odds to win NBA Most Improved Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Tyrese Maxey, Coby White, and other stars.

At age 22-209d, #Raptors star Scottie Barnes is the 8th youngest player in our database to record a triple-double with 5+ blocks



Alvan Adams (21 years, 188 days old) ranks second on the all-time list, followed by Shaquille O’Neal (21 years, 259 days old), Chris Webber (22 years, 37 days old), Josh Smith (22 years, 49 days old), Bill Walton (22 years, 84 days old), Serge Ibaka (22 years, 154 days old), and Scottie Barnes.

Furthermore, it was also Barnes’ fourth-triple double of the season. In fact, the Florida State product passed LeBron James (3) for the fifth most in the NBA this season. Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis leads the list with 21 triple-doubles.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic (18) is a close second, followed by Luka Doncic (10) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (7). Bam Adebayo, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Josh Hart, and Victor Wembanyama each have two triple-doubles.

Toronto Raptors guard Scottie Barnes is averaging career-high numbers in his third season

Through 58 games (all starts) this season, Barnes is averaging career highs of 20 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. The Florida native is also shooting 47.5% from the floor and career bests of 34.6% from 3-point range and 78.6% at the foul line.

Moreover, in Toronto’s 126-119 loss to the Utah Jazz on Dec. 23, the guard notched a career-high-tying 32 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in nearly 38 minutes played.

Scottie Barnes has become the first Raptor in franchise history to record four triple-doubles in a single-season. Scottie’s stats from tonight ⤵️

21 PTS | 12 REB | 12 AST pic.twitter.com/FI7gOdboC9 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 27, 2024



Additionally, Scottie Barnes ranks 16th in total rebounds (477) this season, 20th in offensive rebounds (136), 18th in defensive rebounds (341), 14th in assists (353), and 11th in steals (71).

Plus, he sits 10th in blocks (87), 20th in missed field goals (479), third in minutes played (2,040), 17th in minutes per game (35.2), 13th in turnovers (159), and 17th in value over replacement player (3.0).

Earlier this season, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said Barnes would eventually become NBA Defensive Player of the Year. While not quite there yet, he has made a lot of improvements.

“I think one day he’s going to be Defensive Player of the Year. That’s something he wants to be, that he wants to develop into, and I’m going to do everything in my power to help him on that path,” Rajakovic said.