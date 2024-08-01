For the first time in franchise history, the Raptors will hold their training camp in Montreal. The Toronto organization has decided this week that this will be the ideal destination to begin their preseason in October ahead of the upcoming NBA season with coach Darko Rajakovic at the helm.

The Canadian team’s front office announced this Wednesday that the camp that will run from October 1st through 5th at Université du Québec à Montréal’s sports facilities. Despite being the first time they practice in Montreal, it is the second time it happens in Quebec, after they geared up for the 2019/20 in Quebec City.

“Montreal’s passion and enthusiasm for basketball and the Raptors is undeniable,” the Raptors head coach said convincingly in a statement, hoping to transmit why the team thought this was the best idea.

“We’re looking forward to spending the week in such a beautiful place and soaking up the atmosphere and culture of the city. This is an important week of basketball for our team and UQAM offers us a great facility as we prepare for the upcoming season,” Darko continued.

Once the week has wrapped up in Montreal, the team will host the Wizards on October 6 at the Bell Centre. The Washington team will serve as the first game of this year’s NBA Canada Series, which happens to be their first pre-season matchup.

The Toronto organization then revealed the schedule for the rest of their five-contest schedule. The Raptors will then visit D.C. five days later, followed by a home-and-home duel against the Celtics on October 13, first in Boston and then two nights later in Toronto.

The team will finally fly to Brooklyn on October 18 for a pre-season final against the Nets.

NBA Legend Dwayne Wade hails Canadian Raptors player as one of the best players in current Olympics Games

Canada already won their first two matches of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and RJ Barrett seems to be leading the pack and turning heads with his incredible performances. However, this doesn’t really come as a surprise, as the 24-year-old is coming from an espectacular second half of last season, since he was traded from New York to Toronto.

So yes, ever since the Raptors acquired him from the Knicks in a deal for OG Anunoby, the six-foot-six athlete has been playing his best basketball. Although, he seems to be taking his game up another level at the Olympics and everyone around is noticing it.

Dwayne Wade, who isn’t easily impressed, was one of the first to express his admiration for the young forward. “When I say he is hooping, he is hooping man,” said the NBA legend during the television broadcast for the United States.

Once Canada’s last game was over, the former Heat icon went on to take a photo with RJ, and posted it on social media with even more praise. “@rjbarrett has been hooping hooping,” he wrote after the Canadian led his nation in points for the second-consecutive match.

Barrett dropped in 24 points against Australia after he had produced a 23-point display against Greece last week. “It’s all within the flow of the offense,” Wade shared during the broadcast. “He’s not doing anything out of control or out of character, it’s all within the flow of the offense. So it’s a pretty style of basketball he’s playing right now.”