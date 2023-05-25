In the fierce college basketball recruiting race, North Carolina’s Tar Heels hold a slight edge over Virginia’s Cavaliers for securing the commitment of five-star power forward Jarin Stevenson. Located just a short drive away, UNC Chapel Hill is ready to make its mark on this local talent.

UNC and UVA Look Set to Battle it Out for 5-Star PF Jarin Stevenson

Jarin Stevenson, the No. 12 overall prospect for the junior class, has been making waves on the court. And with his high school year about to end, the college basketball recruitment race is heating up.

While the 5-star athlete continues to hone his skills, his recruitment journey presses on. His recruiting trail includes stops at Georgetown, Missouri, and Virginia, and he has been giving serious consideration to the Tar Heels.

The Chapel Hill team, led by the combined recruiting efforts of Hubert Davis and Jeff Lebo, is hoping to outshine the Cavaliers. Stevensons’ upcoming official visit, slated for May 30, offers an opportunity for UNC to assert its dominance.

2024 #UNCTarget Jarin Stevenson will visit UNC on May 30 for an official visit. Stevenson is a 6-10, 200-pound PF from Seaforth High School. 🐏 pic.twitter.com/Ih2mOijB8j — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐓𝐀𝐑 𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐋 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘 (@tarheelstory) May 24, 2023

A Pittsboro native, Stevenson hails just around 20 miles from the UNC Chapel Hill campus. This geographical convenience could potentially tip the scales in favor of the Tar Heels. However, Stevenson isn’t rushing into any decisions.

A decision is expected at summer’s end, allowing him time to evaluate his fit within each team’s offense, as well as explore the campuses and surrounding communities.

Possible Reclassification on the Cards?

Stevenson has held onto a scholarship offer from UNC’s Hubert Davis for around 18 months, further highlighting the Tar Heels’ keen interest. Amid their persistent efforts, UNC has constructed the best 2024 class in the country. The Tar Heels’ rising stature could be an appealing factor for Stevenson, who is considering advancing his career to the college level sooner than later.

Stevenson expressed his interest in possibly reclassifying and making the leap to college earlier. The end of his school year on June 9 serves as the decision-making deadline for this move.

“I’m very interested in taking that next step,” Stevenson said. “Getting to college and working on my game there, playing better competition. By the end of the school year I’ll probably make a decision, which is June 9. That’s the end of my school year, so that’s the timeline right now.”

Should Stevenson decide to fast-track his college journey, UNC remains a favorable choice. He could likely force his way into heavy minutes with his talent, which would help with Stevenson’s primary focus of on honing his skills and positioning himself for the NBA.

With just two weeks to go until June 9, the anticipation around Stevenson’s decision is mounting. Will the local Tar Heels seal the deal, or will another school swoop in for the win?

