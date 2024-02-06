As this 2023/24 NBA season has turned out to be disastrous for the Grizzlies, they seem to want to keep all the positives around, especially newcomer Marcus Smart. While star players like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have fallen to injuries, most fans and experts have suggested that the team needs to make major changes before the trade deadline.

The former Celtics guard is not only one of their strongest assets, but also many teams around the league have shown interest in him. However, the latest reports reveal that the Memphis front office has shut down any possibility of using him as trading bait, as he’s there to stay in Tennessee.

The team has already traded big man Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for Victor Oladipo, plus three future second-round picks. For now, the team seems to be set unless an irresistible deal is presented to them before Friday’s deadline.

REPORT: The Lakers made an offer for Marcus Smart and were rejected by the Grizzlies (Via Jake Fischer) pic.twitter.com/JrVea4SSMi — JAKE (@KingJakeonX) February 2, 2024

In the past couple of weeks, it has been reported that both the Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in trading for the former Defensive Player of the Year. Apparently, both deals were cut down as soon as Smart’s name was mentioned.

“While several clubs — including the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, sources said — have phoned Memphis about obtaining defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, the Grizzlies have shut down any overtures for the veteran guard, sources said,” said insider Jake Fischer over the weekend.

This Sunday, Marcus returned to Boston for the first time since he was traded, as the Celtics put up 131 points inside the TD Garden. Despite the impressive defeat, their former idol was showered with love throughout the night, as the player is hailed as someone who poured his heart into the Massachusetts community.

“Boston is definitely a second home for me,” he shared postgame. “I spent a [third of] my life here. I got here when I was 20 and now about to be turning 30 in March. Whew. I could go on all day about everything I’ve experienced here. But just the way Boston took me in. We all know playing in this city isn’t the easiest and there’s plenty of times they let us know about it, especially me.”

Smart then explained why Boston is special. “There’s nothing like playing in this place and this city with these fans. They allowed me to grow. They allowed me to see a different side of myself, and they watched me become a man. So my favorite things will always be here, and they definitely have shaped my life in more ways than one,” he shared.

Former teammate Jayson Tatum couldn’t believe Marcus didn’t cry during the ovation inside the TD Garden

During Smart’s tribute in Boston, former teammate Jayson Tatum waved his arms in the air trying to get the crowd to cheer even louder for his friend.

“It was an incredible moment,” he shared postgame. “You know what he meant to the team, what he meant to the organization, what he meant to the city. He was loved. He was obviously a fan favorite. So for him to come back and get the kind of reception and love that he did, it was cool to see. I was happy for him.”

After dropping 34 points, winning 8 rebounds, and handing out 7 assists during their Sunday victory, the Celtics forward expressed his joy to see Marcus being honored how he deserved to be.

“You know, he had his wife and some of his friends and family here to see that. It was much deserved. So that was a cool moment to see him get those flowers,” Tatum said.