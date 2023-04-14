Main Page
Reports say that the Lakers are interested in possibly trading for Jordan Clarkson next season
While the Lakers still have a first-round series to play, the team is still rumored to be active in trade discussions for next season. It’s never too early to begin thinking about next season and the Lakers are keeping their eye on one of Utah’s top scorers from 2022-23. Reports say that the Lakers are interested in possibly trading for Jordan Clarkson at some point this offseason. He began his career with the Lakers back in 2014-15.
Clarkson spent four seasons with the Lakers before he was traded to the Cavaliers midseason in 2017-18. He then spent three seasons with Cleveland before he was traded to the Jazz in the 2019-20 midseason and has been with Utah ever since. The 2020-21 Sixth Man of the Year became a full-time starter for the Jazz this season and enjoyed one of the best offensive seasons of his career.
Could the Lakers trade for Jordan Clarkson this off-season?
Rumors have been circulating that the Lakers want to retain the pieces they added at the trade deadline and also add on for next season. One player that’s already drawing interest from the Lakers is Jordan Clarkson who began his NBA career with LA. He showed signs of being a star early on in his career, but really found himself last season and enjoyed a dominant season.
Clarkson became a full-time starter this season and played in 61 games. He averaged a career-high in points (20.8), assists (4.4), and minutes per game (32.6). From 2017-2022 Clarkson only started six games and did not skip a beat becoming a full-time starter this season. He recently had this to say about the trade rumors around the league.
“You know, for me, I know what it is—it’s the business,”… “And, you know, I’ve been a part of this business for a long time now, I guess. Nine years, about to go on to 10 after this next. You know, I’m willing to, you know, do whatever is asked of me.” – Jordan Clarkson
The Lakers have a playoff series vs the Grizzlies to worry about, but acquiring Clarkson this offseason will surely stay on the back burner.
