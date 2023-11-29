Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 29)

Tonight, the Denver Nuggets (12-6, 7-11 ATS) host the Houston Rockets (8-7, 10-4-1 ATS) in the third meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Rockets vs Nuggets matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Nuggets as 7.5-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets

Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 🕙 What time is Rockets vs. Nuggets Game: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Rockets vs. Nuggets Game: Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel(s): Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass 💻 Free 2023-24 NBA Season Game Live Stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Rockets +7.5 (-112) | Nuggets -7.5 (-108)

Rockets vs. Nuggets Odds

Rockets vs. Nuggets Predictions

Entering this Western Conference rematch, the Rockets visit Denver aiming to eliminate their six-game road losing streak. Houston has yet to win a game on the road this season.

The Rockets are 7-6 in conference games. However, Houston is the best team in the West defensively, allowing just 105.5 points per game while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Note that Houston won 105-86 in the last matchup with Denver on Nov. 25. Jalen Green led the Rockets with 25 points, and Nikola Jokic scored a team-high 38 points for the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets are 10-4 in Western Conference action. Denver also ranks seventh in points surrendered, giving up 108.9 points per game. Plus, their opponents are shooting 46.1% as well.

The Nuggets are 5-5 in their last 10 contests, averaging 109.9 points, 44.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.2 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nuggets hold a 72.9% chance of defeating Houston. Although Denver defeated the Los Angeles Clippers without Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Jamal Murray, the Rockets are a better team. The Nuggets should remain undefeated at home, but this final score could be close due to injuries.

Rockets vs. Nuggets Injuries

Houston Rockets Injury Report

SG Victor Oladipo (knee; out indefinitely) | PG Amen Thompson (ankle; out indefinitely)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PF Aaron Gordon (heel; questionable) | C Nikola Jokic (back; questionable) | PG Jamal Murray (hamstring; questionable) | SF Vlatko Cancar (knee; out indefinitely) | SF Peyton Watson (illness; probable) | PF Hunter Tyson (illness; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Houston is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games.

The Rockets are 8-4 SU in their past 12 contests as well.

Next, Houston is 3-10 SU in its previous 13 meetings with Denver.

On the other side, the Nuggets are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 contests.

Denver is 9-0 SU in its past nine home games.

Lastly, the point total has gone under in 13 of Denver’s previous 20 games.

Projected Houston Rockets Starting Lineup

PG Fred VanVleet | SG Jalen Green | PF Jabari Smith Jr. | SF Dillon Brooks | C Alperen Sengun

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Jamal Murray | SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Aaron Gordon | SF Michael Porter Jr. | C Nikola Jokic

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 15 games, the Rockets are 3-0 as favorites, 5-7 as underdogs, 3-3 ATS away, and 3-3 over/under away. As for the Nuggets, the reigning NBA champs are 11-6 as favorites, 1-0 as underdogs, 5-3 ATS at home, and 4-4 over/under at home. In spite of injuries, Denver remains undefeated at Ball Arena.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Nuggets to win, Houston to cover the spread, and the point total to go over 215.5. The winner of this contest might depend on whether or not Jokic plays. Houston is due for a win on the road, and what better way to earn it than to make a statement win in Denver?

Pick the Nuggets to win! In the end, Houston will likely cover the spread. Most predictions include the Nuggets winning. Not enough bettors are brave enough to take a team that’s winless on the road. Simply put, the risk outweighs the reward here. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

More NBA picks and predictions are on the main page.