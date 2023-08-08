Amen and Ausar Thompson made history this past NBA Draft as they became the first twins to both be selected as top-five picks, one headed to Houston and the other to Detroit. This means that they will face off each other for the first time in their young careers, as they’ve always shared the same jersey.

In a recent “For The Wins” interview with the twins, Amen, who was drafted by the Rockets as the No. 4 overall pick, guarantees he will be the first to dunk over his brother. Ausar, the draft’s No. 5 selection, immediately said that there’s no way his brother will ever slam over him.

“I’m almost positive it’s going to be me first,” the Houston newcomer said. “I’m actually 100 percent positive I’m dunking on him first. You don’t even have to ask him, actually.”

To what Ausar responded: “He’s never going to dunk on me in his life. But I’ll dunk on him. A rebound is going to go up and I’m an offensive rebounder and he’s going to look up.”

Amen and Ausar Thompson were asked which player would dunk on the other first, per @BryanKalbrosky. Amen: “I’m actually 100% positive I’m dunking on him first.” Ausar: “He’s never going to dunk on me in his life. But I’ll dunk on him.” pic.twitter.com/BlnINt7yfJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 8, 2023

The teenagers, who both played for Overtime Elite last season, have always been very competitive between themselves. They believe this is part of the reason why they’ve pushed each other to reach their own potentials.

“I wish the best for him but if I’m playing him, I’m trying to kill him,” the Rockets rookie said. As for Ausar, he says things have changed now that they don’t share the same jersey. “It’s different. I just don’t like his team, really. I don’t like him, really. I don’t like any team other than the Detroit Pistons.”

When asked what was the hardest thing about being drafted by different NBA franchises, they joked about their situation.

“He is actually wearing my shoes right now,” Amen laughed. “That was a hard split. The PS5 was hard, but I just got a new one. So I don’t have to worry about that. But it was a bunch of little things. Like, I am going to take my shoes back now.”

The Pistons rookie admitted this with a smile on his face. “Yeah. I stole shoes. I got the PS5. I’m pretty alpha in this situation,” he said.

During the interview, the twins talked about their off-court interests and how they wish to impact their communities

It’s important to remember that both players are still teenagers, but they insist that basketball is their life in and outside the court. When asked if they had any hobbies, the Thompsons shared that their most important objective is to give back to their own communities.

“Some of the interests that I have that the NBPA offered include giving back to the communities,” Amen said. “We have $25,000 to give to organizations. I’m also interested in broadcasting, getting into investing and they have so many programs for that.”

Ausar, who is expected to contribute immensely to the Pistons this upcoming campaign, talked about building his own clothing brand.

“If I wanted to get into clothing, I could get into that. If I wanted to learn how to build my brand, they have people that could help me. They have people who are able to do everything within NBA player development. Even if I don’t have interests outside basketball right now, they can help me try to find something and find a hobby,” he shared.