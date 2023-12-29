Rudy Gobert explains Wolves top-seeded form by saying they boast ‘so many weapons’

If somebody told you the Timberwolves would be leading the Western Conference by the end of 2023, you probably wouldn’t believe them. But it’s definitely true, as Minnesota are at the top of the standings with a 23-7 record after beating the Mavericks this Thursday evening at Target Center.

Rudy Gobert led the charge alongside rising superstar Anthony Edwards who dropped in a season-high 44-points performance. The French center contributed with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 assists, while scoring all of his 7 attempts from the field during 38 minutes of play.

The big man is convinced that the reason they are dominating the NBA is due to their wide variety of assets, especially on the offensive side of the floor.

“We have got so many weapons, so many guys that draw a lot of attention,” he described his team. “If we just execute and make the game easy, we are hard to guard. When the ball gets a little stagnant, we make it harder on ourselves. And tonight we saw both faces.”

Another reason, according to Gobert, is that they are playing simply and not wasting time trying to impress with over-the-top plays. “I think just making the simple play. Not caring who is going to score, and when. Let the game flow,” said the Wolves center.

During their last victory against Dallas, it is important to mention that the opposition played without stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. While the Slovenian guard has been dealing with left quadriceps soreness, the former Nets player sat out his eleventh-straight game with a right heel contusion.

Gobert recognized this made the game easier. “Luka did not play, but we faced a team that kind of played a little differently from usual. We have some great moments but also some not-so-great moments,” the three-time All-Star noted.

Edwards fueled Minnesota over the short-handed Dallas with one of the best performances of his young career

Despite the Timberwolves playing a somewhat-sloppy game, after turning the ball over 22 times and allowing the Mavericks bench to score 57 points, Anthony Edwards saved the day and earned his team their 23rd triumph of the campaign.

Even though the Dallas players complained that the young star was protected by the officials and earned many foul calls, he dropped a season-high 44 points for Minnesota.

“I’m never really looking for a foul,” the 22-year-old assured. “I’m always trying to finish, but if they foul me I’ll take it. [Finishing] is a big thing in my game. It’s what I’m really good at. When they’re not cutting it off, it’s pretty simple for me.”

Once the game was over, Anthony shared his thoughts on the chemistry he enjoys with teammate Gobert. “We got a good relationship,” he said about their offense. “We talk all the time and I’m taking it on myself to find him more.”