Shaquille O’Neal guarantees Boston would have defeated Miami in 2011’s conference semifinals if he were healthy

After 18 campaigns in the NBA, Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal decided to end his career with one last spell playing for the Celtics in the 2010/11 season. That Boston squad was having a great campaign until they faced LeBron James and Dwayne Wade’s Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as Miami ended as that year’s runner up to the title.

The famous center was suffering from injuries during that series, and was limited to only 12 minutes of play during the five clashes between both sides. As the rivalry continues to this day, and Miami lead the current series 3-0, Shaq assures that back in the day they would’ve beaten the Florida franchise if he was healthy.

Shaq says his Celtics team would’ve beat LeBron and DWade “I always think that if I wouldn’t have got hurt, we could have at least made it to The Finals… I would have f*cked LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have.” (Via @SeanDeveney ) pic.twitter.com/GOjyBmCvvm — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 21, 2023

“I always think that if I wouldn’t have got hurt, we could have at least made it to The Finals,” O’Neal recalled about that clash back in 2011. “I always say that. I wish Danny (Ainge) didn’t trade Perk (Kendrick Perkins) that year, because, I mean, we were like No. 1 throughout the whole year.

“I was just a role player then, but if we’d have made it to this thing, I would have f***** LeBron and D-Wade up in the playoffs. I promise I would have. That would have been my role. Like, as soon as they come to the hole, touch ’em up.”

To be completely honest, O’Neal was right at the end of his decorated career, so it’s doubtful he would’ve had the impact he wishes he had. There’s a reason why he suffered so many injuries in his last spell and decided to have one more go in Massachusetts.

The other thing is, a decade ago Miami was one of the strongest teams in the NBA, and went all the way to the NBA Finals only to lose to the Dallas Mavericks as they earned their first league title in franchise history.

Here are some of Shaq’s best highlights wearing the green jersey:

As Game 4 approaches, Shaq insists that Jayson Tatum is the talisman that Boston need to reverse the series Now that Boston are trailing 3-0 in the series against Jimmy Butler’s Miami, the sport analyst insists that Jayson Tatum is the only player who can inspire his team to reverse the situation. “Jayson Tatum — you want to be good, want to be great, or do you want to be one of the greatest Celtics ever?” he said on air. “With him, being All-NBA, he’s going to have to step up. Game 7 (against Philadelphia)? That’s what you call stepping up. So he’s going to have to be there or a little bit under that.” Shaquille, who won the NBA title in 2000, 2001 and 2002 with the Lakers, and in 2006 with the Heat, knows a lot about performing in the playoffs. So if Tatum isn’t able to lead his team to victory in the next fixture, the Boston franchise can kiss the season goodbye. Game 4 of the Eastern Conference’s Finals will be held this Tuesday at 6:30pm CST in the Kaseya Center in Florida.