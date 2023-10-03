The San Antonio Spurs have re-signed guard Devin Vassell to a five-year, $146 million extension, per sources. About $135 million is fully guaranteed, and his deal includes $11 million in bonuses.

Vassell, 23, was selected 11th overall by the Spurs in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Florida State. During his rookie 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 5.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 62 appearances.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the San Antonio Spurs hold 19th-ranked odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

From @StatsWilliams Per Second Spectrum tracking, Devin Vassell ranked in the top-15 in catch-and-shoot 3-point field goal percentage among 170 players to attempt 150 of these shots. Career highs last year in points, field goal%, 3-point field goal % and assists. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) October 2, 2023



In the 2021-22 season, Devin Vassell made 32 starts in 71 games. The Georgia native averaged 12.3 points, a career-high 4.3 boards, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest. Plus, he shot 42.7% from the field and 36.1% from downtown.

On Feb. 26, 2022, in the Spurs’ 133-129 loss against the Miami Heat, the guard scored a then-career-high 22 points in 28 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-17 (47.1%) shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 (50%) from 3-point range.

San Antonio Spurs sign guard Devin Vassell to a five-year, $146 million extension; $135 million is fully guaranteed and $11 million is available in bonuses

Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Spurs exercised Vassell’s $5.88 million team option. This is part of the four-year, $18.59 million contract he signed with the club in November 2020.

Last season, Vassell made 32 starts in 38 appearances. He was limited to only 38 games because of a left knee injury. On Jan. 11, 2023, the guard underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee.

San Antonio just signed 2020 #11 overall pick Devin Vassell to a 5-year $146M extension. Assuming max annual increases, that means Y1 of his extension would start ~17.5% of the cap and have him earning ~16.5% of the cap in 28/29 when he’s in his prime at 28-years-old. Comparing… — Anil Gogna (@AnilGognaNBA) October 2, 2023



The Florida State product averaged career highs of 18.5 points, 3.6 assists, and 31 minutes per game, along with 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Not to mention, he shot career bests of 43.9% from the field and 38.7% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, the guard posted a career-high 29 points last season against the Los Angeles Clippers (Nov. 4, 2022), Sacramento Kings (Nov. 17), and Atlanta Hawks (Mar. 19).

NBA Betting Content You May Like