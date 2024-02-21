Every year, we think Stephen Curry‘s quality is going to start to wind down, but as the season evolves the veteran only grows in confidence. All we can say now is enjoy the Golden State star while you still can, as he keeps proving he’s still playing some of his best basketball.

In a recent interview during the All-Star Weekend with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, he was asked if he still thought he was in his prime. “I do,” he said with confidence. “It definitely feels a little different after I finish every game, where you got to do a little bit more recovery, you got to do a little more preparation.”

Despite the Warriors not having their best 2023/24 NBA campaign, the 35-year-old continues to deliver impressive performances that define games even in clutch situations. At this point, the Bay Area club stands 10th in the Western Conference with a 27-26 record.

After 50 matches so far this season, Steph is averaging 28 points, 5 assists and 4.4 rebounds over 33.5 minutes of play. He is currently leading his team in both points and minutes per contest.

Despite the fact that he feels older, and needs more time to recover physically than before, Curry is convinced that he’s still playing as well as he did when he first started to dominate the league a decade ago.

“There’s a little bit more that goes into it, but I know I can still reach that level of impact on the court that I’m used to” the superstar expressed. “So yeah, definitely feel like I am [in my prime], even if you have to be a little delusional, telling yourself who you are.”

The veteran can’t help but show gratitude for his teammates who keep him motivated in Golden State. “Like I said, I work extremely hard, surrounded by people that are pouring into me, and I feel that energy is what keeps me going,” he added.

The 35-year-old still has many years of dominant basketball ahead of him, the only question is, for how long? While we still believe that time is nowhere near yet, all we can tell you is to continue to enjoy the greatness of one of the best players of all time.

The veteran guard explains what the Warriors must do to secure playoff spot this campaign

As the NBA enjoys their All-Star break, the Warriors are taking this time to shift their mindset towards the remainder of the current season, with hopes of climbing in the West’s standings and securing a playoff spot. Curry believes the secret formula starts with not losing games at the Chase Center.

“It starts with just winning at home for us,” he told the ESPN insider. “We’ve always had a strong homecourt advantage. I think we’re .500 at home right now so if we can protect our home court, we understand that we can play better on the road and play better against the top teams, we’ve had some tough fourth-quarter stretches that didn’t go our way and that’s the difference of being 5-6 in the standings versus 9-10 where we are.”

The truth is, Golden State’s mindset has already been changing for good since February started, as they’ve won 8 of their last 10 matches before the All-Star Weekend. However, the 35-year-old knows that their job is far from finished, as they still have a third of regular season left to compete.

“But if we take care of home court, we have 30 games left, I feel like we can steadily climb there,” Steph insisted. “As long as we climb into the playoffs, no matter how we get there, whether that’s the play-in or climbing into the sixth spot, we know we’re a tough out. We know nobody wants to see us when we get there. We just got to get there.”