Steve Kerr admits Stephen Curry is the ‘only reason’ he’s still the Warriors’ coach

It is almost impossible to weigh Stephen Curry‘s influence on the basketball game, but we can sure try. Not only has he led the most successful franchise of the past decade to four NBA titles, he also holds the highest-paid contract in the league’s history. Coaches have had to change their entire identities and base strategies just in finding a way to stop the legendary three-point shooter, who’s unavoidably revolutionized the sport.

Now his own coach Steve Kerr just admitted that the only reason he’s still coaching the Warriors is because of his superstar. In a recent interview with SiriusXM NBA, the former champion with the Bulls expressed his deep admiration for his veteran player.

“I thank my stars every day. Literally every day. The ability to coach Steph right from the beginning is the only reason I’m still here. The guy’s incredible,” Kerr shared.

Steve Kerr on the greatness of Steph Curry “I thank my stars every day. Literally every day. The ability to coach Steph right from the beginning is the only reason I’m still here… The guy’s incredible.” (Via @SiriusXMNBA 🎥) pic.twitter.com/TnqMjLGnQb — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) October 18, 2023

However, Kerr also dedicated time to express the importance of all his stars melting together and creating strong connections between each other. For example, he said it was heartwarming to witness former rival Chris Paul link up with core players like Klay Thompson or Draymond Green.

“I think he’s the perfect fit for us right now. Frankly, I think we needed leadership,” the trainer said days ago. “I think we needed a guiding force for this group. I think our team was so young last year and obviously never really got it going. I think we put up a pretty good fight in the playoffs, but we never really found our groove.”

When explaining the ex-Suns star’s personality on court, Kerr regarded him as one of the smartest players he’s ever had to coach.

“Well, Chris is a really, really smart player – one of the smartest players I’ve ever seen, both as an opponent over the years and now this year during camp. You just see his intelligence,” he shared. “He’s so thoughtful; he’s so particular about every possession. Smart players tend to figure things out quickly, especially when they’re playing with other smart players, so I have no doubt it’s going to be a great fit.”

The Warriors superstar is also to be honoured with the Charlie Sifford Award for promoting diversity in golf

Curry’s sportsmanship has already transcended into other disciplines, as basketball isn’t the only game where Curry has been crowned for his achievements. Recently, the World Golf Hall of Fame surprised many by revealing that the Golden State star is to be honored with the prestigious Charlie Stifford Award.

“I’m incredibly honored to be chosen as the recipient of this year’s Charlie Sifford Award and am grateful to the World Golf Hall of Fame for the recognition in this sport that I am so passionate about,” Curry said about the accolade which is given to players who promote diversity in golf.

Via the PGA Tour, the veteran athlete then added that there’s a bright future ahead for him in the golf world, as he wants to help the sport grow.

“I believe that we have the opportunity to grow the game of golf by providing equity, access, and opportunity to young golfers who have that same passion, dedication, and determination as so many of us out on the green,” Curry expressed.