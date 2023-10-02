It seems clearer than ever that James Harden won’t stop until he gets what he wants. After having requested a trade out of Philadelphia this summer, the veteran star feels is yet to being taken seriously by his administration, which is my he’s on a rebellious riot.

According to many reports, this Monday he skipped the 76ers‘ Media Day and seems like he’s not likely to report to training camp this week. One of the first on the scene was NBA insider Adian Wojnarowski, who doesn’t believe the Sixers have many any progress in regards to trading ‘The Beard’.

“In what’s expected to be a continued attempt to push for a trade, Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden isn’t in attendance for the team’s media day today. Harden remains upset that the organization hasn’t moved him to the Clippers,” the ESPN analyst said.

Unfortunately for the 34-year-old, he’s now exposed to being fined by his current club, which has all their roster set to leave later today for training camp in Colorado.

“Harden could be subject to a fine for missing media day,” Woj reported. “The Sixers leave for Colorado later today for several days of training camp at Colorado State University. The Sixers and Clippers have talked recently but there doesn’t appear to be any traction on a trade, sources said.

“No traction with the Clippers — or any team — on a trade, sources say.”

Experts have anticipated that if the veteran star holds out for more than a month, the Philadelphia club won’t be able to stop him from entering free agency in next year’s summer. Considering the fact that Harden is in his final year of his contract, some NBA rules would help his cause if he decides never to show up to train.

Harden has already received a $100,000 fine by the NBA for calling his team’s president Daryl Morey “a liar” last month, and has broken up their relationship ever since. Apparently, the 10-time All-Star referred to his executive in this manner after he wasn’t traded out of Philly after agreeing to opt into his 2023/24 player option.

Reports suggest that the Philadelphia administration have stopped negotiating deals involving Harden for over a month now

Even though the 76ers agreed to explore out a trade upon Harden’s request after he picked up his $35.6 million player option for June of next year, their asking price for the superstar was very high and teams quickly lost interest in negotiating for him.

“[The Clippers] tried to trade for James Harden, and that deal didn’t happen,” reporter Brian Windhorst said almost a month ago. “And from what I understand, it was the Clippers who said, ‘Okay, there’s no deal here. We’re gonna move on.’ And while I assume that they could certainly make a deal midseason, I assume that this is what they’re gonna go with.”

Daryl Morey says he’s working on a James Harden trade “He continues to seek a trade, and we're working with his representation to resolve that in the best way for the 76ers and for all parties.” pic.twitter.com/wAJO7Igt6V — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 2, 2023

His teammates have also spoken about Harden’s situation, and have preferred to remain patient and not take any sides.

“I will say this about the situation: to each his own. James, he’s a professional, and he’s doing something for a reason,” Tyrese Maxey said.

“You just have to kind of sit back and understand what he’s doing as a friend, but then as a teammate and someone as a part of an organization I’m with right now, you have to prepare for whether James is going to be there or not going to be there. That’s just the nature of it.”